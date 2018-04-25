

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) announced the appointment of Francis 'Frank' Pelzer as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 21, 2018. Pelzer joins the company from SAP where he was most recently President and Chief Operating Officer of the Cloud Business Group.



Previously, Pelzer served as Chief Financial Officer of Concur Technologies, a cloud-based travel and expense management solution provider that was purchased by SAP in 2014.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX