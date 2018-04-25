

FORT LAUDERDALE (dpa-AFX) - Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $144.26 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $27.62 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Citrix Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of $182.62 million or $1.29 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $697.19 million from $662.68 million last year.



Citrix Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $182.62 Mln. vs. $151.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.29 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q1): $697.19 Mln vs. $662.68 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.20 - $5.30 Full year revenue guidance: $2.88 - $2.91Bln



