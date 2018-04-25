sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

78,70 Euro		-0,41
-0,52 %
WKN: 898407 ISIN: US1773761002 Ticker-Symbol: CTX 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CITRIX SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CITRIX SYSTEMS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,82
82,48
25.04.
79,15
79,52
25.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CITRIX SYSTEMS INC
CITRIX SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CITRIX SYSTEMS INC78,70-0,52 %