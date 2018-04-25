

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $415 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $69 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, AGNC Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $235 million or $0.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



AGNC Investment Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $235 Mln. vs. $212 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.60 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60



