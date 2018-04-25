sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,54 Euro		+0,25
+1,64 %
WKN: A2AR58 ISIN: US00123Q1040 Ticker-Symbol: 4OQ1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,482
15,716
25.04.
15,53
15,62
25.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP15,54+1,64 %