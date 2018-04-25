sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

104,67 Euro		+0,74
+0,71 %
WKN: 852812 ISIN: US92220P1057 Ticker-Symbol: VNM 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,50
104,54
25.04.
103,11
103,72
25.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC104,67+0,71 %