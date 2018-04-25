

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Varian Medical Systems (VAR) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $73.2 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $56.3 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Varian Medical Systems reported adjusted earnings of $106.7 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $729.9 million from $663.2 million last year.



Varian Medical Systems earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $106.7 Mln. vs. $84.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.15 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q2): $729.9 Mln vs. $663.2 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.43 to $4.53



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX