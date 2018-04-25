

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) reported a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $26.03 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $35.04 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $26.03 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $590.69 million from $563.43 million last year.



The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $26.03 Mln. vs. $35.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.56 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q1): $590.69 Mln vs. $563.43 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX