This is a highly practical 2 day course designed to help delegates appreciate how Project Management in Banks and Financial Institutions uniquely differs from other typical non-Banking projects. The trainer will share his substantial practical experience in implementing such varied complex regulatory and operational projects especially within Investment Banking and Wealth Management.
The programme will look at business drivers, planning, budgeting through to implementation including Governance and Controls. The trainer will include many real life case studies addressing challenges faced in implementing some of the current regulatory frameworks including Anti-Money Laundering (AML/KYC) Legislation, FCA Transaction Reporting (MiFID) Client Money (CASS); EEC Directives Regulations (MiFIR, EMIR, Basel III Intraday Liquidity Reporting, LIBOR) and Operational and Market Risks including Algorithmic Trading, Assuring Mathematical Risk Models including VaR and Derivatives Pricing Models etc.
There will be an exam at the end of the course to help participants consolidate knowledge. Participants will receive course certificates on completion.
What Will You Learn
By the end of this course you will:
- Learn about best project management methodologies used within financial sector
- Plan, prepare and effectively implement a project in your organisation
- Clearly define objectives and asses risks
- Set up implementation phases
- Assign roles and responsibilities in order to optimise the use of resources
- Plan and control the budget
- Manage changes and trouble shooting
- Monitor quality
- Assess project implementation
- Case studies ranging from regulation, operation to trading
- Theory will be underpinned with hands on practical exercises; delegates working in teams
Main Topics Covered During This Training
- Defining project scope
- Principles of project management
- Roles and responsibilities
- Project budgeting
- Managing risk involved
- Planning phases
- Tracking, controlling and reporting
- Change management
- Quality management
- Finalising a project
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
Session 1 Introduction
Session 2 Project management in banks financial institutions
Session 3 Introduction Regulatory Project: Case Study 1: MiFID Transaction Reporting
Session 4 Introduction Front Office Trading Project: Case Study 2: Algorithmic Trading
Day 2
Session 5 Introduction Front Office Trading Project: Case Study 3: Assuring Mathematical Risk Models including VaR and Derivatives Pricing Models etc
Session 6 Introduction Operational Project: Case Study 4: Financial Product Launch
Session 7 Introduction Operational Project: Case Study 5: LIBOR
Session 8 Recap, Questions and Answers, Test
