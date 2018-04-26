Stoughton, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2018) - Medical Specialties Distributors, LLC (MSD) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with McKesson Corporation for McKesson to acquire MSD. McKesson is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, medical/surgical supply distribution, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology.

This transaction strengthens MSD's position in post-acute/non-hospital segments and will deliver meaningful value to McKesson and MSD customers. It also provides new opportunities for MSD employees as part of a much larger organization.

"We believe McKesson is the ideal partner and view this transaction as a strategic fit that will generate many benefits for our customers and their patients. Combining our complementary businesses will allow us to collectively bring more value to the healthcare providers across the post-acute segments MSD serves," said Tom Burke, CEO of MSD.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of McKesson's Fiscal Year 2019, subject to customary closing conditions, including necessary regulatory clearances.

About MSD

Medical Specialty Distributors, LLC (MSD) is a leading post-acute/non-hospital patient supply chain provider offering a broad portfolio of medical supplies, biomedical services, and technology solutions. MSD has earned the trust and serves over 9,700 healthcare providers at over 11,000 sites nationwide and in support of its customers, MSD services their patients directly through its Patient Home Direct program. MSD provides its customers with a Total Enterprise Solution, uniquely combining products and services that enable its customers improve their business processes, to include technology solutions like VerbalCare and OneTrack, and to focus on the best possible outcomes for their patients. To learn more about MSD visit www.msdonline.com.