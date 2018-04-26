Pawar Law Group: EQUITY ALERT: Pawar Law Reminder of Important May 4, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Class Action- TV

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) from April 11, 2013 through January 25, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important May 4, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Grupo Televisa investors under the federal securities laws. To join the Grupo Televisa class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/grupo-televisa-s-a-b/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Grupo Televisa executives engaged in an unlawful bribery scheme involving Fédération Internationale de Football Association ("FIFA") executives; (2) discovery of the foregoing conduct would likely subject Grupo Televisa to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and (3) Grupo Televisa lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 4, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/grupo-televisa-s-a-b/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

