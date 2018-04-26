sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,97 Euro		+0,03
+0,51 %
WKN: A0MS6X ISIN: US6024961012 Ticker-Symbol: MXE 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MIMEDX GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MIMEDX GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,715
6,817
25.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MIMEDX GROUP INC
MIMEDX GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MIMEDX GROUP INC5,97+0,51 %