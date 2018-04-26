

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had retreated almost 50 points or 1.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,120-point plateau although it may tick higher again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is unclear, with concerns over interest rates tempered by support from crude oil prices. The European markets were down, and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index surrendered 10.95 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 3,117.97 after trading between 3,107.00 and 3,122.91. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 4.85 points or 0.27 percent to end at 1,809.26.



Among the actives, Bank of China skidded 1.04 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China tumbled 1.48 percent, China Construction Bank retreated 1.19 percent, Bank of Communications shed 0.65 percent, Agricultural Bank of China lost 0.78 percent, China Life slid 1.16 percent, Ping An Insurance plunged 1.59 percent, PetroChina dipped 0.91 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) plummeted 2.74 percent and China Vanke declined 2.62 percent.



The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed.



The NASDAQ eased 3.62 points or 0.05 percent to 7,003.74, while the Dow rose 59.70 points or 0.25 percent to 24,083.83 and the S&P added 4.84 points or 0.18 percent to 2,639.40.



The choppy trading reflected uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates as rising inflation may lead the Federal Reserve to hike rates faster than expected.



Decent earnings news offered support to the markets as aerospace giant Boeing (BA), Texas Instruments (TXN) and Twitter (TWTR) all beat the street.



Crude oil futures edged higher Wednesday despite a significant build in U.S. oil inventories. June WTI oil gained 35 cents or 0.5 percent to settle at $68.05/bbl.



