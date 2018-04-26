

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) said that it is planning for an organic increase of net revenue from secular growth opportunities of at least 5 per cent per year until 2020. Furthermore, It expects higher market volatility in the longer-term and, as a consequence, positive cyclical effects on net revenue every year in the planning period. Against this background, and because of the scalability of the business model and an efficient management of operating cost, the company expects average annual growth of the adjusted net profit of around 10 to 15 per cent through 2020.



For the reduction of structural costs, the company plans to reduce the annual operating costs by the end of 2020 by around 100 million euros. For this the company expects one-off costs of around 200 million euros, which will mainly be incurred in 2018. Against the background of this accelerated growth strategy and increased investments, the company expects a growing number of employees in the planning period.



The Executive Board of Deutsche Boerse, after consultation with the Supervisory Board today, resolved on the cornerstones of the strategy programme 'Roadmap 2020'.



The 'Roadmap 2020' aims at improved and accelerated implementation of the existing secular and cyclical growth opportunities; external growth with a focused and disciplined approach and improved processes. The primary goal is the expansion of selected business areas; increased investments in new technologies to tap into new revenue opportunities and further increase the operating efficiency.



