

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Thursday, with the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street and a weaker yen lifting investor sentiment. Tech stocks are among the major gainers following upbeat earnings results from their U.S. peers overnight.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 107.59 points or 0.48 percent to 22,322.91, off a high of 22,381.66 earlier.



In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is gaining more than 10 percent, Advantest is rising more than 4 percent and Alps Electric is higher by more than 3 percent.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is advancing more than 1 percent, Panasonic is up 0.5 percent, Sony is rising 0.4 percent and Canon is adding 0.2 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is adding 0.6 percent and Honda is rising 0.3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging down less than 0.1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing 0.3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is adding 0.5 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is higher by 0.4 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Screen Holdings is rising more than 4 percent and Sumco Corp. is higher by almost 4 percent.



On the flip side, Toyobo Co. is declining more than 3 percent, JXTG Holdings is down more than 2 percent and Mitsui Mining & Smelting is lower by almost 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday in choppy trading that reflected uncertainty about the outlook for the markets amid a continued increase in U.S. treasury yields. Traders may also have been reluctant to make more significant moves amid a lack of major U.S. economic data on the day.



While the Nasdaq edged down 3.61 points or 0.1 percent to 7,003.74, the Dow rose 59.70 points or 0.3 percent to 24,083.83 and the S&P 500 inched up 4.84 points or 0.2 percent to 2,639.40.



The major European markets moved to the downside on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index slumped by 1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both slid by 0.6 percent.



Crude oil futures edged higher Wednesday despite a significant build in U.S. oil inventories. WTI crude for June delivery rose $0.35 or 0.5 percent to close at $68.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX