Red Box Recorders Selects AINEO Networks as Distributor in Japan and Korea

TOKYO, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Red Box Recorders a leading global provider of cloud and premise-based voice and data recording solutions, announced today the selection of AINEO Networks as their authorised distributor in Japan and Korea for selling, installing, maintaining and supporting Red Box Recorders systems nationwide.

Founded in Tokyo, Japan in 1997, AINEO Networks is Japan's leading distributor of cutting edge technology. Best known for supporting airlines, financial institutions, hospitality, dealing rooms and omni-channel contact centers in Japan with the best technology products, AINEO Networks is also known for localizing and introducing both North American and European technology software and hardware products into the Japan market.

Peter White, General Manager of APAC at Red Box said, "AINEO Networks offers technical depth and market know-how in the world's third largest economy. We look forward to employing their experience in engaging both our global customers as well as developing this growing market."

Spencer Wolfe, Managing Director at AINEO Networks commented, "Our team is very excited to take up the challenge of rolling out more Red Box Recorders products into Japan and Korea. Many companies sell voice recording for the enterprise but not many do it as well as Red Box.We look forward to demonstrating the importance of having the solid voice recording and security that Red Box offers into Japan ."

About Red Box Recorders

Red Box Recorders is a leading provider of communication recording solutions to store, retrieve, and analyse voice, IM, video and data for policy and legal compliance, fact verification, business investigation and quality monitoring. The company's Quantify Recording Suite is trusted by leading organisations across financial, contact center, government and public safety sectors, including the world's top 6 banks, 85% of global interdealer brokers and nearly 70% of UK police forces.

Designed to be reliable, easy to use and swift to deploy, Quantify integrates seamlessly with established telephony, UC, mobile, trading, radio and contact centre platforms to deliver the reliability and functionality needed to meet strict compliance regulations and standards around the world. Red Box has offices in the UK, USA, Hong Kong and Singapore and is supported by a global network of partners to deliver high levels of service and support. Visit http://www.redboxrecorders.com.

About AINEO

AINEO Networks is an engineering firm, communications service provider (CSP), and a technology firm based in Tokyo Japan. AINEO (eye-neh-o) was founded in 1997 by engineers from AT&T and NEC. Besides rolling out Japan's fastest growing phone service, AINEO has helped introduce several brands into the Japan market for software, telecom, WIFI, and session border controllers. Some of these brands include as GFI Software, ShoreTel, Mitel, Snom, and Audiocodes. AINEO's mantra is to be BQF or bright, quick, and flexible in business from the young new hire player to the CEO.

