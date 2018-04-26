

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) said that it would add a third production shift at its Spring Hill Manufacturing plant, as a result of increased market demand for the GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT5 crossovers. The third shift is expected to begin production in September 2018.



The production announcement for Spring Hill manufacturing is in addition to a $294 million investment for another new Cadillac crossover and plant upgrades that was announced in late 2017.



The company noted that the announcement will add about 700 people to Spring Hill, and the company will develop staffing plans to fill this additional shift through September.



