Reolink Digital Technology Co., Ltd.: Reolink Go Wire-Free 4G Security Camera Just Smashed Its Funding Goal to Be 100% Funded on Indiegogo

HONG KONG, April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reolink's first and game-changing wire-free 4G-LTE rechargeable security camera Reolink Go (https://reolink.com/product/reolink-go/) has comfortably surpassed its funding goal to raise $35,187 USD on Indiegogo (https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/reolink-go-wire-free-4g-rechargeable-security-cam?utm_source=media&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=press%20release) only 30 hours after the launch.

100% Funded Milestone

Only 30 hours into the Indiegogo campaign, Reolink Go has hit its first milestone and demolished its funding goal to be 100% funded with $35,068 USD pledged by 220 backers and counting from the U.S., UK, Germany, and Italy at the time of writing.

It received overwhelming support and contributions from eager early adopters the moment it hit the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo with $136 early bird solar panel pack sold out instantly and was quickly featured by multiple top-tier media and publications like Stuff (https://www.stuff.tv/hot-stuff/smart-home/reolink-go-wireless-security-camera-has-no-need-wifi), Android Police (https://www.androidpolice.com/2018/04/25/reolink-go-weatherproof-lte-equipped-security-camera-indiegogo/), and New Atlas (https://newatlas.com/reolink-go-wireless-security-camera/54361/).

Reolink Go wire-free 4G-LTE mobile security camera redefines the video surveillance and push new boundary by reducing hassles and headaches that come with setting up a security camera in locations and properties with no WiFi/bandwidth network.

It connects to 4G cellular networks by various network service suppliers including the nationwide AT&T (U.S.), T-Mobile (U.S. & Germany), EE Limited (UK), Vodafone (UK, Germany & Italy), O2 (UK & Germany), Three UK, and Wind Tre (Italy), and runs on the rechargeable battery and supports solar charging with Reolink Solar Panel. Monitoring properties or locations with no WiFi connection and the power outlet is now as simple as a tap on an app thanks to Reolink Go.

"We're grateful for the support and contributions we received from the Indiegogo community," said Pam, the Reolink crowdfunding campaign manager. "Their amazing support helps us reach our funding goal in such a short period of time."

Special Offers & Perks

Reolink is offering many special offers and great deals for early adopters on Indiegogo (https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/reolink-go-wire-free-4g-rechargeable-security-cam?utm_source=media&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=press%20release) starting from $119 USD (52% off) for the early birds on a first-come-first-serve basis. Early bird perks including $159 USD (36% off) for Reolink Go 1-Pack, $329 USD (41% off) for Reolink Go 2-Pack with Reolink Solar Panels and more special offers are available. All items are estimated to be shipped in July 2018 to the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy.

Mobile data plans are required to work with the camera and will be offered separately at your own choosing. More supported cellular network service providers are to be updated later.

About Reolink

Reolink, a leading provider of home security products and camera solutions, has been dedicated to delivering advanced and high-quality consumer security cameras/systems and reliable solutions for home and business. The products range from PoE security cameras/systems, wireless security cameras/systems, to wire-free battery-powered security cameras, which are widely used in home surveillance, business surveillance, baby monitoring, etc. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

For more information about Reolink and its products, please visit https://reolink.com (https://reolink.com/).

