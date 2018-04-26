Corporate Communications Division Mazda Motor Corporation, Japan +81-3-3508-5056 [Tokyo] +81-82-282-5253 [Hiroshima] mailto: media@mazda.co.jp

TOKYO, Apr 26, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for March 2018 and for April 2017 through March 2018 are summarized below.1. Domestic Production(1) March 2018Mazda's total domestic production volume in March 2018 decreased 1.7 % year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.Domestic production of key models in March 2018CX-5: 40,149 units (up 7.9% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 14,997 units (down 24.7%)Mazda6 (Atenza): 10,683 units (up 42.8%)(2) April 2017 through March 2018Mazda's total domestic production volume in the period from April 2017 through March 2018 increased 2.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.Domestic production of key models in the period from April 2017 through March 2018CX-5: 415,012 units (up 28.1% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 167,587 units (down 18.7%)CX-3: 127,306 units (up 9.6%)2. Overseas Production(1) March 2018Mazda's overseas production volume in March 2018 decreased 13.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.Overseas production of key models in March 2018]Mazda3: 23,491 units (down 6.3% year on year)Mazda2: 7,762 units (down 36.1%)CX-4: 5,604 units (down 30.4%)(2) April 2017 through March 2018Mazda's total overseas production volume in the period from April 2017 through March 2018 increased 0.9% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.Overseas production of key models in the period from April 2017 through March 2018Mazda3: 255,223 units (down 1.9% year on year)Mazda2: 100,158 units (up 0.4%)CX-4: 70,407 units (up 17.3%)II. Domestic sales(1) March 2018Mazda's total domestic sales volume in March 2018 increased 2.2% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 6.7% (up 0.5 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 5.2% total market share (up 0.3 points).Domestic sales of key models in March 2018CX-5: 9,284 units (down 4.0% year on year)Mazda2 (Demio): 7,593 units (up 7.2%)CX-8: 4,340 units(2) April 2017 through March 2018Mazda's total domestic sales volume in the period from April 2017 through March 2018 increased 3.8% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.1% (up 0.2 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged year on year) and a 4.0% total market share (unchanged year on year).Domestic sales of key models in the period from April 2017 through March 2018Mazda2 (Demio): 50,026 units (down 6.2% year on year)CX-5: 38,153 units (up 40.4%)Mazda3 (Axela): 23,128 units (down 19.5%)III. Exports(1) March 2018Mazda's export volume in March 2018 increased 2.0% year on year, reflecting increased shipments to North America, Oceania and other regions.Exports of key models in March 2018CX-5: 34,329 units (up 23.9 % year on year)Mazda6: 14,982 units (up 82.8 %)Mazda3: 11,640 units (down 27.1 %)(2) April 2017 through March 2018Mazda's total export volume in the period April 2017 through March 2018 increased 1.6% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.Exports of key models in the period April 2017 through March 2018CX-5: 377,036 units (up 26.2% year on year)Mazda3: 146,408 units (down 17.0%)CX-3: 110,587 units (up 7.1%)