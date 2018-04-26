

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unionized workers at GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co. (GM), on Thursday voted to accept a restructuring deal proposed by the company, the union said.



A vote held from Wednesday resulted in 67.3 percent of 10,223 GM Korea workers who cast ballots agreeing to the company's self-rescue programs, which include shutting down a plant in Korea, a wage freeze and no bonuses, a union spokesman said.



On Monday, the 12,000-member GM Korea union reached a tentative agreement on the self-help plan to avoid being placed under court-led bankruptcy protection.



