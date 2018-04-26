Eco Energy Tech Asia Ltd.: ECO Energy Tech Asia Ltd. signs another Letter of Intent to enter the market in central Europe

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2018 / Eco Energy Tech Asia Ltd. (OTC PINK: EYTH) (ECO Energy) today announced that a letter of Intent was signed with the Switzerland based company Mathias Stecher GmbH. The agreement is designed to elaborate a cooperation between ECO Energy and Mathias Stecher GmbH to sell the agricultural technology systems developed by Eco Energy in Switzerland and central Europe. This agreement completes the marketing alliance with European partners as Eco Energy lately already signed another marketing cooperation with the company Zaklad of Poland to sell its technology in eastern Europe.

The Swiss-based company Mathias Stecher GmbH is specialized in research and development. It concentrates on researching the latest technology in the construction industry and eco- friendly technology. The CEO of the Swiss-based company explained: "We always worked with other companies with the latest technology and are interested in bringing these technology methods also to other companies. In the same way, we bring new technology programs to people who are learning about new ways in technology and use it in practice ". The company is also Member of the economic advisory board for different Swiss Cantons mainly for the Canton of Graubünden. Mathias Stecher GmbH will market the technology systems in Switzerland and Central Europe. It has a strong client base and a well-established network, especially in Switzerland.

Eco Energy has become a pioneer in developing a new form of agriculture which allows the year-round production of healthy organic foods on a limited space isolated from any exterior impacts such as contamination or destruction. This allows harvesting fruit or vegetables 6-8 times per year which leads to a dramatically higher output than in a normal greenhouse. To achieve this high productive level it is necessary to use the latest technology to provide a stable climate which leads to a perfect environment for the growth of the plants. Engineers of Eco Energy have worked on lighting and energy saving systems over many years to find the right combination of LED lighting to stimulate the growth of the plants without overheating the Biodome and simultaneously save energy by using photovoltaic systems.

About ECO Energy Tech Asia Limited:

ECO Energy Tech Asia Limited develops, markets and produces an ETFE insulated Biodome and Vertical Growing System that allows the year-round production of fresh food produce regardless of weather conditions and significantly reduces energy and input requirements.

