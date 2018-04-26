Innodisk with IoT-Ready SODIMM and Across-the-Board Anti-Sulfuration Capabilities in Big DRAM Push

The Industrial-grade Wide Temperature DDR4 2666 SODIMM is Ready for Edge Devices while Anti-Sulfuration Measures will be Implemented for all DDR4 Modules

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk is taking steps to strengthen its DRAM portfolio to keep up with the unrelenting growth of IoT and the challenges of harsh environments. The new DDR4 2666 SODIMM series is tailor-made for edge devices and can handle large temperature variations through its industrial design. Another worrying trend is the sulfur pollution seen in many industries. To combat this, Innodisk is implementing across-the-board anti-sulfuration measures in all DDR4 modules.

Edge computing is an integral concept of IoT. The on-site device handles analytics and computing, thus decreasing bandwidth to the centralized server. However, this balancing of computational power causes a shift of increasingly powerful components to remote areas. Applications such as smart-city solutions, petrochemical installations, and mining facilities must all endure challenging conditions from weather, temperature and pollution. It is under these conditions that the high-reliability 2666 MT/s DDR4 WT SODIMM excels - bringing IoT to the very forefront of harsh and challenging environments.

Another risk factor in these environments is sulfide gasses. These mostly stem from pollution and mining or oil and gas activities, and can have a detrimental effect on DRAM modules. Even in lower quantities, the sulfide reacts with silver alloys inside the chips and hampers performance, ultimately causing product failure. According to reports, sulfuration is also a prominent issue in data centers where the air intake also sucks in contaminants from the surroundings.

Samson Chang, Innodisk's VP of Global Embedded and Server DRAM Business Unit, states: "Following the increase in global pollution levels, we are convinced that anti-sulfuration measures are a necessity in the industrial and embedded sectors. As such, from June 2018 and onward, we at Innodisk will implement full anti-sulfuration protection for all DDR4 modules. Our goal is to push this as a new standard to stay on top of these worrying trends. With this undertaking, we not only address our customers' challenges but also exceed the expectations of the industry, further cementing our position as a global DRAM provider."