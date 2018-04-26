sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 26.04.2018

WKN: A14M4D ISIN: NL0010937066 Ticker-Symbol: 8GV 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
AMX
26.04.2018 | 07:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

GrandVision N.V.: GrandVision reports 1Q18 revenue growth of 10.9% and 1.9% comparable growth

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 26 April 2018. GrandVision N.V. publishes the First Quarter 2018 trading update.

Highlights

  • First Quarter revenue grew by 10.9% at constant exchange rates to €913 million driven by organic growth of 3.3% and a 7.6% contribution from acquisitions
  • Comparable growth of 1.9% (4.1% in 1Q17) benefited from strong growth of 9.8% in the Americas & Asia segment, 1.0% growth in the G4 and 0.1% in the Other Europe segment despite the high prior year comparables related to the timing of the Easter holidays and poor weather in Europe
  • Adjusted EBITDA (i.e. EBITDA before non-recurring items) increased by 1.0% at constant exchange rates to €136 million as strong adj. EBITDA growth in the Americas & Asia segment was partially offset by lower comparable growth in the significant Northern European countries and integration and rebranding costs of recent acquisitions
  • GrandVision's first Capital Markets Day will take place on 20 September 2018
GrandVision will host an analyst call on 26 April at 9am CET. Dial-in details are available at investors.grandvision.com and at the bottom of this press release.
GrandVision 1Q18 press release (http://hugin.info/167729/R/2187455/845888.pdf)


Source: GrandVision N.V. via Globenewswire

