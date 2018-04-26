GrandVision N.V.: GrandVision reports 1Q18 revenue growth of 10.9% and 1.9% comparable growth

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 26 April 2018. GrandVision N.V. publishes the First Quarter 2018 trading update.

Highlights

First Quarter revenue grew by 10.9% at constant exchange rates to €913 million driven by organic growth of 3.3% and a 7.6% contribution from acquisitions

Comparable growth of 1.9% (4.1% in 1Q17) benefited from strong growth of 9.8% in the Americas & Asia segment, 1.0% growth in the G4 and 0.1% in the Other Europe segment despite the high prior year comparables related to the timing of the Easter holidays and poor weather in Europe

Adjusted EBITDA (i.e. EBITDA before non-recurring items) increased by 1.0% at constant exchange rates to €136 million as strong adj. EBITDA growth in the Americas & Asia segment was partially offset by lower comparable growth in the significant Northern European countries and integration and rebranding costs of recent acquisitions

GrandVision's first Capital Markets Day will take place on 20 September 2018

GrandVision 1Q18 press release (http://hugin.info/167729/R/2187455/845888.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: GrandVision N.V. via Globenewswire



GrandVision will host an analyst call on 26 April at 9am CET. Dial-in details are available at investors.grandvision.com and at the bottom of this press release.