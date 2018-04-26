Intertrust Group: Intertrust N.V. reports Q1 2018 results

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 26 April 2018 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company") [Euronext: INTER], a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, today publishes its first quarter 2018 results.

Q1 2018 Highlights

Revenue was EUR 120.1 million, resulting in underlying growth of 2.6% year-on-year.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 45.3 million, up 2.4% on an underlying basis.

Adjusted EBITA margin at 37.7% from 38.0% in Q1 2017.

Strong cash generation resulted in cash from operating activities of EUR 67.7 million.

Adjusted EPS increased 4.2% to EUR 0.37 (Q1 2017: EUR 0.36).

EUR 50 million share repurchase programme ongoing. Up to 31 March 2018, around 71% of programme completed (2,252,071 shares repurchased for total aggregate consideration of EUR 35.4 million).

Segment reporting is changed as of 1 January 2018 to align with the current management structure: Americas replaces Cayman as a key jurisdiction and now includes Cayman Islands, Bahamas, Brazil, BVI, Curacao and USA.

To read the full Q1 2018 results press release, please open the attached file or download here (https://www.intertrustgroup.com/investors).

The supporting Q1 2018 trading update presentation is also attached and available on our website (https://www.intertrustgroup.com/investors).

Analyst conference call:

Intertrust's CEO Stephanie Miller and interim CFO Hans Turkesteen will hold an analyst / investor call at 13:00 CET.

A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website and can be accessed here (https://ssl.webinar.nl/intertrustgroupinvestors/#!/intertrustgroupinvestors/20180426_1).

If you would like to be able to ask questions during the webcast, please also register (https://www.kpneventcall.nl/EventRegistration/Registration/Register/3a9d67d7-bddc-4598-8f42-f635554b8194) to dial in. We recommend dialling in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start time.

intertrust-nv-q1-2018-results-presentation-final (http://hugin.info/171118/R/2187463/845895.pdf)

intertrust-nv-q1-2018-results-26042018-final (http://hugin.info/171118/R/2187463/845894.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Intertrust Group via Globenewswire

