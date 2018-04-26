TF Bank: Interim Report for January - March 2018

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "During the first quarter of 2018, our operations continued to expand. In three months, the loan portfolio increased by 11 %, deposits rose by 12 % and operating profit amounted to SEK 49 million, 12 % higher than in the first quarter of 2017. Strong lending growth creates favourable conditions for rising interest income and higher earnings in the coming quarter, but at the same time increases the bank's capital requirements." - Mattias Carlsson, CEO.

First quarter 2018 compared with the first quarter 2017

Total operating income increased by 18.1 % to SEK 140.9 million

The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 3,519 million on 31 March 2018 , an increase of 11.5 % since the year-end

Operating profit increased by 11.9 % to SEK 48.6 million

Adjusted operating profit increased by 12.0 % to SEK 37.3 million

Net profit increased by 35.3 % to SEK 147.8 million

The cost/income ratio was 40.3 % (38.8)

CET1 and the Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.5 %, a decrease of 0.7 percentage points since the year-end

The total capital ratio was 15.1 %, a decrease of 1.1 percentage points since the year-end

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.73 (1.59)

Significant events, first quarter 2018

In January, the subsidiary Avarda launched a payment solution in Finland , together with several major partners

A new forward flow agreement of ongoing sales of non-performing loans in Finland was implemented in February

In March, TF Bank started a service subsidiary in Lithuania , TFB Service UAB

After the quarter-end

In April, TF Bank changed the name of its two segments. Sales Finance was renamed Ecommerce Solutions and Direct to Consumer was renamed Consumer Lending. The new names are applied as of this interim report

The Board has appointed Mattias Carlsson as the new CEO of TF Bank. Mattias Carlsson has worked for the bank for almost 10 years and has been the acting CEO since November 2017

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services through its proprietary IT-platform with a high degree of automation. The company's IT-platform is designed for scalability and adaptation to different products, countries, currencies and digital banking solutions. TF Bank carries out deposit and lending activities with consumers in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Germany, Estonia and Latvia through subsidiary, branch or cross-border banking. The business is divided into two segments: Consumer Lending and Ecommerce Solutions.

This is information which TF Bank is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was provided for publication 26 April 2018 at 07:00 CET.

