Toyota City, Japan, Apr 26, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its production, domestic sales, and export results, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd. for March 2018 as well as the fiscal year from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018.March 2018 Key Points (year-on-year)Production in JapanToyota- Sixth consecutive month of increaseDaihatsu- Twenty-third consecutive month of increaseHino- Sixth consecutive month of increaseToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Sixth consecutive month of increaseSales in JapanToyota- Decreased- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 7,769 units (38.1 percent increase)- Minivehicle sales totaled 4,022 units (27.1 percent increase)- 42.0 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (1.9 percentage point decrease)- 28.2 percent share of market including minivehicles (1.6 percentage point decrease)Daihatsu- Twelfth consecutive month of increase- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 72,300 units (2.0 percent increase); third consecutive month of increase- 31.5 percent share of minivehicle market (0.8 percentage point increase)Hino- First decrease in five months- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 5,200 units (27.9 percent decrease)- 41.7 percent share of the truck(1) market (2.2 percentage point decrease)Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Decreased- 41.0 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.9 percentage point decrease)ExportsToyota- Sixth consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to North America, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and the Middle EastDaihatsu- There have been no exports for Daihatsu since May 2017.Hino- Second consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to North America, Latin America, Oceania, and AfricaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Eighth consecutive month of increaseProduction Outside of JapanToyota- Decreased; due to decreased production in North America, Europe, Asia, and AustraliaDaihatsu- First increase in two months; due to increased production in IndonesiaHino- Ninth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in AsiaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- DecreasedKey Points for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018Production in JapanToyota- Second consecutive year of increaseDaihatsu- Second consecutive year of increaseHino- Second consecutive year of increaseToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Second consecutive year of increaseSales in JapanToyota- First decrease in three years- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 52,658 units (7.2 percent increase)- Minivehicle sales totaled 32,399 units (9.2 percent increase)- 46.9 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (1.0 percentage point decrease)- 30.7 percent share of market including minivehicles (1.5 percentage point decrease)Daihatsu- First increase in four years- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 611,000 (6.7 percent increase)- 32.9 percent share of minivehicle market (0.4 percentage point decrease)Hino- First decrease in eight years- Standard-truck sales totaled approximately 34,000 (7.1 percent decrease); first decrease in eight years- 37.7 percent share of the truck(1) market (0.01 percentage point decrease)Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Second consecutive year of increase- 44.4 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.6 percentage point decrease)ExportsToyota- First increase in five years; due to increased exports to North America, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, and AfricaDaihatsu- Daihatsu had one unit of export.Hino- First increase in seven years; due to increased exports to North America, Europe, Asia, and OceaniaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First increase in five yearsProduction Outside of JapanToyota- First decrease in two years; due to decreased production in North America, Asia, Australia, and AfricaDaihatsu- First decrease in two years; due to decreased production in IndonesiaHino- Third consecutive year of increase; due to increased production in AsiaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First decrease in two years(1) Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more; excluding imported trucks