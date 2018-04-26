

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) reported that its group sales for the first-quarter increased 6% at constant exchange rates and 5% in Swiss francs. The outlook has been increased for 2018 to low single-digit sales growth.



Roche CEO Severin Schwan said, 'We have started the year with strong sales growth in both our Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics Divisions. I am particularly pleased with the strong demand for our new medicines, which contributed significantly to our growth. Based on our performance in the first quarter, we raise the outlook for the full-year.'



At constant exchange rates, quarterly group sales rose 6% to 13.6 billion francs. Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division increased 7% to 10.7 billion francs. A key growth driver was Ocrevus, used to treat two forms of multiple sclerosis. It continued its strong growth in the US and was launched in Europe and additional countries worldwide during the first quarter.



Sales for 2018 are now expected to grow low single-digit, at constant exchange rates. Core earnings per share are targeted to grow high single-digit, at constant exchange rates. Excluding the US tax reform impact, core earnings per share are targeted to grow broadly in line with sales. Roche expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.



