

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. (NISTY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent for fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 surged 49.0 percent to 195.06 billion yen from 130.95 billion yen in the prior year. Earnings per share rose to 221.00 yen from 147.97 yen last year.



The company noted that profit for the fiscal year was negatively affected by a decrease in production and shipment volume, a surge in prices of primary raw materials, and rises in costs of some auxiliary materials.



However, these factors were more than offset by the steady execution of cost reduction measures, the improved performance of domestic and overseas Group companies, and the positive impact of differences in inventory valuations.



Operating profit for the year grew 59.7 percent to 182.38 billion yen from 114.20 billion yen last year.



Net sales for the year increased 22.4 percent to 5.67 trillion yen from 4.63 trillion yen in the previous year.



The company plans to request the approval of the General Meeting of shareholders to distribute a year-end dividend payment of 40 yen per share, bringing the dividend for the full year to 70 yen per share and representing a consolidated payout ratio of 31.7 percent, raising the previously announced dividend of 30 yen per share by 10 yen.



Looking ahead, Nippon Steel said it is unable at this time to establish reasonably accurate earnings estimates for fiscal 2018 due to several factors, including the uncertainty of price trends for primary raw materials and steel products.



The company will disclose fiscal 2018 earnings forecasts when reasonable estimates become possible.



