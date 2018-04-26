Rezidor Hotel Group: Interim Report January-March 2018

First Quarter 2018

Revenue decreased by MEUR 16.3 (-7.3%) to MEUR 206.1. The decrease is mainly due to the exit of eight leases at the end of last year (MEUR -6.5), the strengthening of the Euro (MEUR -7.6), the Easter effect (ca MEUR -5.2) and the reduction of low contributing room sales to release inventory for higher rate business in the future (ca MEUR -3.6). Excluding these factors, like-for-like revenue, including hotels under renovation, increased from a structural point of view by ca 3.5%.

Reported RevPAR for leased and managed hotels decreased by 3.6 %. The decrease is mainly due to the negative impact of FX (-4.8%) and openings/exits (-0.5%). RevPAR LFL&R grew by 1.7%. Net of the Easter effect and the reduction of low contributing room sales, the RevPAR LFL&R, from a structural point of view, increased by additional 2.2% to 3.9%.

EBITDA increased MEUR 3.6 (144.0%) to MEUR 6.1 and the EBITDA margin increased 1.9 pp to 3.0%. Strong conversion in the leased portfolio and lower net costs for central activities of MEUR 4.6 has more than offset the negative impact of all the effects mentioned above.

EBIT improved MEUR 3.4 (41.5%) to MEUR -4.8 and the EBIT margin improved 1.4 pp to -2.3%.

Profit/loss for the period improved MEUR 2.6 to MEUR -5.0 .

Basic and diluted earnings per share were EUR -0.03 (-0.04).

2,038 (3,178) rooms were contracted, 1,695 (925) rooms opened and 473 (885) rooms left the system.

MEUR Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Change % Revenue 206.2 222.5 -16.3 -7.3% EBITDA 6.1 2.5 3.6 144.0% EBIT -4.8 -8.2 3.4 41.5% Profit/loss for the period -5.0 -7.6 2.6 34.2% EBITDA margin 3.0% 1.1% 1.9 pp EBIT margin -2.3% -3.7% 1.4 pp

Comments from the CEO

A very good quarter with strong profit improvement and progressing well

During the first quarter of the year we had the challenge of absorbing the loss of revenue from the exit of eight leased hotels, unfavourable exchange rate evolution, the effect of timing of Easter and the priority to reduce low rate room sales, which is a key enabler to increase revenue in the coming quarters.

I am happy to write that we over delivered in many areas, which has enabled us to report, despite the revenue evolution, an EBITDA of MEUR 6.1 (+144.0%, representing a 2 percentage points margin improvement) and an EBIT of MEUR -4.8, which is the best result in a first quarter since 2007.

Regarding RevPAR we have made very good progress. From a structural point of view, excluding all the above mentioned elements, RevPAR grew by 3.9%. After all efforts made, at constant exchange rates, we expect to be able to grow RevPAR in Q2 and Q3 at a rate of high single digits.

During the quarter we have made significant progress in the execution of the key elements of our 5-year operating plan (operations, new brands and experience, repositioning of hotels, revenue management and pricing).

We see 2018 as a year of recovery, and (all things equal) expect like-for-like revenue, including renovations, to grow between 4% and 5%, with an EBITDA margin between 9% and 10%.

Federico J. González, President & CEO

Financial Calendar

Q2 2018 results: July 26, 2018

Q3 2018 results: October 25, 2018

This interim report comprises information which Rezidor Hotel Group AB (publ) is required to disclose under the Securities Markets Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. It was released for publication at 07:30 CET on April 26, 2018.

Stockholm, April 26, 2018

The Board of Directors

Rezidor Hotel Group AB (publ)

The full report with tables can be downloaded from the following link:

Q1_2018_ENG (http://hugin.info/142138/R/2187540/845958.pdf)



