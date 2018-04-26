

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wacker Chemie (WKCMY.PK, WKCMF.PK) reported that its first-quarter income from continuing operations more than doubled at 79.1 million euros, compared to 31.2 million euros last year.



Net income totaled 79.1 million euros in the reporting quarter compared to 665.9 million euros in the previous year. The high year-ago figure included net income of 634.7 million euros from discontinued operations in connection with the deconsolidation of Siltronic as a WACKER segment. Earnings per share came in at 1.52 euros in the reporting quarter, compared to 13.19 euros in the previous year.



The Munich-based chemical company posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA of 254.5 million euros. That was 11 percent higher than last year. Primary drivers of this robust growth were better prices for chemical products and higher income from the stake in Siltronic.



Quarterly sales were 1.218 billion euros, compared to 1.219 billion euros last year.



The full-year 2018 forecast as published in the Annual Report for 2017 remains unchanged. WACKER still expects Group sales to increase by a low-single-digit percentage relative to last year's 4.924 billion euros. EBITDA is anticipated to rise by a mid-single-digit percentage compared with last year's 1.014 billion euros. WACKER expects Group net income from continuing operations to rise markedly.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX