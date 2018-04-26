

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK), a German provider of electronic payment and risk management applications, reported that its preliminary earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA for the first quarter 2018 increased about 38 percent to 112.3 million euros from 81.3 million euros last year.



Group revenues increased around 52 percent to 417.2 million euros from 274.9 million euros in the prior year.



The Management Board of Wirecard AG expects a strong business development in the 2018 fiscal year and confirmed its forecast for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 520 million euros to 545 million euros.



All results are preliminary. The report for the first quarter 2018 will be published on 16 May 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX