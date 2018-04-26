

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank (DB) reported first-quarter income before income taxes of 432 million euros, versus 878 million euros in the first quarter of 2017. Net income was 120 million euros, versus 575 million euros in the prior year period.



In the first-quarter of 2018, net revenues were 7.0 billion euros, down 5% versus the prior year period. The company said the year-on-year development was primarily driven by exchange rate movements, notably the appreciation of the euro against the US dollar, and lower revenues in the Corporate & Investment Bank. The prior year quarter was negatively impacted by Debt Valuation Adjustments. Corporate & Investment Bank revenues were 3.8 billion euros, down 13% year-on-year.



Noninterest expenses were 6.5 billion euros in the quarter, up 2% versus the prior year period. Adjusted for exchange rate movements, noninterest expenses were up 6%.



Deutsche Bank's Management Board has agreed on strategic adjustments in its Corporate & Investment Bank. Deutsche Bank will focus its Corporate Finance business on industries and segments which either align with its core European client base or link to financing and underwriting products in which it enjoys a leadership position. Commitment to sectors in the US and Asia, in which cross-border activity is limited, will be reduced. The bank will scale back activities in US Rates sales and trading, shrinking the balance sheet, leverage exposure and repo financing while remaining committed to its European business.



The bank intends to reduce front, middle and back office costs in the Corporate & Investment Bank and related infrastructure functions significantly. The bank will be undertaking a review of its Global Equities business with the expectation of reducing its platform.



