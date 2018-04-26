UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Declaration
London, April 25
To: Company Announcements
Date: 26 April 2018
Company: UK Commercial Property Trust Limited
Subject: Director Declaration
LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
In accordance with the requirement of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, UK Commercial Property Trust Limited announces that Mr Robert Fowlds, a non-executive director, has informed the Company that he was appointed to the Supervisory Board of Klepierre S.A. listed on Euronext with effect from 24th April 2018.
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001