UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Declaration

To: Company Announcements

Date: 26 April 2018

Company: UK Commercial Property Trust Limited

Subject: Director Declaration

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirement of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, UK Commercial Property Trust Limited announces that Mr Robert Fowlds, a non-executive director, has informed the Company that he was appointed to the Supervisory Board of Klepierre S.A. listed on Euronext with effect from 24th April 2018.





All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001