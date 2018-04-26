sprite-preloader
26.04.2018 | 08:04
UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Declaration

London, April 25

Date: 26 April 2018

Company: UK Commercial Property Trust Limited

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

In accordance with the requirement of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, UK Commercial Property Trust Limited announces that Mr Robert Fowlds, a non-executive director, has informed the Company that he was appointed to the Supervisory Board of Klepierre S.A. listed on Euronext with effect from 24th April 2018.



All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


© 2018 PR Newswire