sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,00 Euro		+0,016
+0,81 %
WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 Ticker-Symbol: 1HP1 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
REDDE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
26.04.2018 | 08:04
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

REDDE PLC - Trading Statement

REDDE PLC - Trading Statement

PR Newswire

London, April 25

News Release

Redde plc

Issue Date: 26 April 2018

Trading Update

The Board of Redde ('Group') is pleased to confirm that the strong outlook reported in the interim results announcement on 1 March can be reconfirmed, with the increased underlying trading volumes recorded in the first half year being sustained throughout the third quarter. Indications are that this trend is being maintained during April and the Board remains confident about the Group's prospects for the financial year as a whole.

For further information, contact:

Redde plcTel: 01225 321134
Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Oakley, Chief Financial Officer
Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)Tel: 020 7397 8900
Elizabeth Bowman
N+1 Singer Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)Tel:0207 496 3000
Mark Taylor
Square1 ConsultingTel: 020 7929 5599
David Bick

Notes for editors

About Redde plc:

Founded in 1992 and working predominantly with insurance companies, insurance brokers and prestige motor dealerships, the Group provides a range of accident management and legal services. The Group also deals directly with large national fleets providing incident management and mobility continuity and the Group's activities also encompass a range of legal services designed to assist claimant parties in partnership with leading insurance companies, brokers and other bodies.

The Group is one of the market leaders in its fields of business; it delivers accident management solutions to motorists ensuring that they remain mobile until their own vehicles are repaired or until they are put in a position to obtain a replacement and it provides legal services ensuring that they are properly compensated for their injuries and losses. Legal services also include wills and probate, family law and employment law advice.

The name Redde is associated, in Latin, with the concept of restoration.


© 2018 PR Newswire