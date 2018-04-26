REDDE PLC - Trading Statement

•News Release•

Redde plc

Issue Date: 26 April 2018

Trading Update

The Board of Redde ('Group') is pleased to confirm that the strong outlook reported in the interim results announcement on 1 March can be reconfirmed, with the increased underlying trading volumes recorded in the first half year being sustained throughout the third quarter. Indications are that this trend is being maintained during April and the Board remains confident about the Group's prospects for the financial year as a whole.

For further information, contact:

Redde plc Tel: 01225 321134 Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer Stephen Oakley, Chief Financial Officer Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) Tel: 020 7397 8900 Elizabeth Bowman N+1 Singer Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) Tel:0207 496 3000 Mark Taylor Square1 Consulting Tel: 020 7929 5599 David Bick

Notes for editors

About Redde plc:

Founded in 1992 and working predominantly with insurance companies, insurance brokers and prestige motor dealerships, the Group provides a range of accident management and legal services. The Group also deals directly with large national fleets providing incident management and mobility continuity and the Group's activities also encompass a range of legal services designed to assist claimant parties in partnership with leading insurance companies, brokers and other bodies.

The Group is one of the market leaders in its fields of business; it delivers accident management solutions to motorists ensuring that they remain mobile until their own vehicles are repaired or until they are put in a position to obtain a replacement and it provides legal services ensuring that they are properly compensated for their injuries and losses. Legal services also include wills and probate, family law and employment law advice.

The name Redde is associated, in Latin, with the concept of restoration.