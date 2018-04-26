AIM and Media Release

26 April 2018

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Change in Director Interests

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that on 24 April 2018 Mr Sam Willis, a Base Resources Non-Executive Director, acquired on market 83,333 Base Resources ordinary shares for consideration of A$0.235 per share. Following the acquisition, Mr Willis holds 350,000 Base Resources ordinary shares in total, which are held indirectly by Mr Samuel John Corbin Willis & Mrs Catherine Meredith Willis as trustee for the Willis Family Super Fund.

Mr Willis, as a Base Resources Director, is a person discharging managerial responsibilities for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU).

