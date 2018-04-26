ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Royal Dutch Shell Plc 1st Quarter 2018 Unaudited Results

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

1ST QUARTER 2018 UNAUDITED RESULTS

SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED RESULTS $ million Quarters Definition Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 %1 Income/(loss) attributable to shareholders 5,899 3,807 3,538 +67 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders Note 2 5,703 3,082 3,381 +69 Of which: Identified items A 381 (1,221) (373) CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items 5,322 4,303 3,754 +42 Add: CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 121 94 109 CCS earnings excluding identified items 5,443 4,397 3,863 +41 Of which: Integrated Gas 2,439 1,636 1,181 Upstream 1,551 1,650 540 Downstream 1,687 1,396 2,489 Corporate (234) (285) (347) Cash flow from operating activities 9,427 7,275 9,508 -1 Cash flow from investing activities (4,249) (665) (4,324) Free cash flow H 5,178 6,610 5,184 Basic earnings per share ($) 0.71 0.46 0.43 +65 Basic CCS earnings per share ($) B 0.69 0.37 0.41 +68 Basic CCS earnings per share excl. identified items ($) 0.64 0.52 0.46 +39 Dividend per share ($) 0.47 0.47 0.47 - Q1 on Q1 change.

Compared with the first quarter 2017, CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items increased by $1.6 billion, mainly driven by higher contributions from Integrated Gas and Upstream, partly offset by lower earnings in Downstream.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter 2018 was $9.4 billion, which included negative working capital movements of $0.9 billion, compared with $9.5 billion in the first quarter 2017, which included negative working capital movements of $1.6 billion[i].

Total dividends distributed to shareholders in the quarter were $4.0 billion.

Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden commented: "Shell's strong earnings this quarter were underpinned by higher oil and gas prices, the continued growth and very good performance of our Integrated Gas business, and improved profitability in our Upstream business. Less favourable refining market conditions and lower contributions from trading impacted the earnings of our Downstream business.

We continue to upgrade our portfolio through performance improvement, new projects, divestments and the development of new businesses. Competitiveness and resilience - now and through the energy transition - are key features of our world-class investment case.

We have a strong financial framework. Our commitment to capital discipline is unchanged, we are making good progress with our $30 billion divestment programme and our outlook for free cash flow - which covered our cash dividend and interest this quarter and over the last year - is consistent with our intent to buy back at least $25 billion of our shares over the period 2018-2020."

[i] Revised from negative working capital movements of $1.8 billion. See Note 7 and Definition I.

ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES $ million Quarters Definition Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 %1 Capital investment C 5,183 6,778 4,720 Divestments D 1,288 6,474 29 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 3,839 3,756 3,752 +2 Global liquids realised price ($/b) 60.66 55.28 48.36 +25 Global natural gas realised price ($/thousand scf) 4.86 4.40 4.29 +13 Operating expenses G 9,719 9,776 9,282 +5 Underlying operating expenses G 9,786 9,839 9,181 +7 ROACE E 6.4% 5.8% 4.0% ROACE (CCS basis excluding identified items) E 6.0% 5.6% 3.3% Gearing2 F 24.7% 25.0% 28.3% Q1 on Q1 change. With effect from 2018, the net debt calculation has been amended (see Definition F). Gearing as previously published at December 31, 2017, and at March 31, 2017, was 24.8% and 27.2% respectively.

Changes to the Interim Financial Statements are described in Notes 1, 6 and 7, while revised definitions are explained in Definitions A, F and I.

Supplementary financial and operational disclosure for this quarter is available at www.shell.com/investor.

FIRST QUARTER 2018 PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS

Integrated Gas

During the quarter, Shell announced the sale of its shares in Shell entities in New Zealand to OMV for $578 million.

Upstream

During the quarter, Shell announced one of its largest US Gulf of Mexico exploration finds in the past decade from the Whale deep-water well (Shell share 60%). The discovery is under evaluation.

In the deep-water bid round in Mexico in January for the Gulf of Mexico, Shell won four exploration blocks on its own, four with its partner Qatar Petroleum and one with its partner Pemex Exploración y Producción. Shell will be the operator of all nine blocks.

Shell won four additional deep-water exploration blocks in Brazil, one block on its own, and three in joint bids with Chevron, Petrobras and Galp. Shell will be the operator of two blocks.

In March, the Dutch cabinet decided to reduce NAM's production (Shell interest 50%) from the Groningen field to zero by 2030. It is expected that this decision, if fully implemented, will reduce Shell's proved reserves by an estimated 0.5 to 0.65 billion boe in 2018.

In March, Shell completed the sale of its 19.6% interest in the West Qurna 1 oil field in Iraq to Itochu Corporation. Divestments completed in the quarter totalled $574 million.

In April, Shell announced a final investment decision to develop the Vito deep-water field in the US Gulf of Mexico. Vito (Shell interest 63.1%) is expected to reach an average peak production of 100 thousand boe/d.

Downstream

During the quarter, Shell Midstream Partners, L.P., sold approximately 36 million common units for total gross proceeds of $980 million. Gross proceeds from the public offering were $680 million with $300 million from a private offering with Shell Midstream LP Holdings LLC.

In April, Shell signed an agreement to sell its Downstream business in Argentina to Raízen. The sale includes the Buenos Aires refinery, around 645 retail stations, the global commercial businesses, as well as supply and distribution activities in the country. The businesses acquired by Raízen will continue the relationship with Shell through various commercial agreements.

PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT

INTEGRATED GAS $ million Quarters Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 %1 Segment earnings 2,391 848 1,822 +31 Of which: Identified items (Definition A) (48) (788) 641 Earnings excluding identified items 2,439 1,636 1,181 +107 Cash flow from operating activities 2,561 823 1,951 +31 Capital investment (Definition C) 1,311 1,043 805 +63 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 212 229 169 +25 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 4,407 4,364 3,317 +33 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 972 981 741 +31 LNG liquefaction volumes (million tonnes) 8.90 8.52 8.18 +9 LNG sales volumes (million tonnes) 18.58 17.15 15.84 +17 Q1 on Q1 change.

First quarter identified items primarily reflected an impairment charge of $50 million, a loss on fair value accounting of commodity derivatives of $30 million, and a charge of $26 million related to the impact of the weakening of the Australian dollar on a deferred tax position. Identified items also included a gain of $54 million from a deferred tax adjustment.

Compared with the first quarter 2017, Integrated Gas earnings excluding identified items benefited from increased contributions from trading, higher volumes and higher realised oil, gas and LNG prices. This more than offset the impact of higher operating expenses.

Cash flow from operating activities increased compared with the same quarter a year ago as a result of higher earnings, partly offset by increased cash margining on derivatives. Cash flow from operating activities included negative working capital movements of $384 million, compared with negative movements of $405 million[ii] in the same quarter a year ago.

Compared with the first quarter 2017, total production increased by 31%, mainly due to higher volumes from Pearl GTL and Gorgon. Despite the Woodside divestment that was completed in the fourth quarter 2017, LNG liquefaction volumes increased by 9% compared with the first quarter 2017, mainly due to higher volumes from Gorgon and increased feedgas supply across the portfolio.

[ii] Revised from negative working capital movements of $590 million. See Note 7 and Definition I.

UPSTREAM $ million Quarters Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 %1 Segment earnings 1,854 2,050 (530) +450 Of which: Identified items (Definition A) 303 400 (1,070) Earnings excluding identified items 1,551 1,650 540 +187 Cash flow from operating activities 3,556 3,765 3,849 -8 Capital investment (Definition C) 2,479 3,485 2,854 -13 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 1,573 1,542 1,697 -7 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 7,505 7,154 7,618 -1 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 2,867 2,775 3,011 -5 Q1 on Q1 change.

First quarter identified items primarily reflected a total net gain on sale of assets of $606 million, mainly related to the divestments of Shell's interests in the West Qurna 1 field in Iraq and North Sabah in Malaysia. In addition, as a result of the Dutch cabinet's decision to reduce production from the Groningen field to zero by 2030, Shell's joint venture NAM impaired the Groningen asset. Consequently, Shell's share of results of the NAM joint venture for the first quarter included an impairment of $244 million, resulting in Shell's net investment in NAM now being fully written down to zero. Other impairments totalled $70 million.

Compared with the first quarter 2017, Upstream earnings excluding identified items benefited from higher realised oil and gas prices as well as lower depreciation. This more than offset the impact of lower volumes.

Despite higher earnings, cash flow from operating activities decreased as a result of higher tax payments, portfolio impacts and lower dividends received compared with the same quarter a year ago. Cash flow from operating activities included negative working capital movements of $830 million, compared with negative movements of $671 million[iii] in the first quarter 2017.

First quarter production decreased by 5%, compared with the same quarter a year ago, mainly due to the divestments of a package of assets in the UK North Sea, oil sands interests in Canada and onshore assets in Gabon, partly offset by new fields ramping-up. Excluding portfolio impacts, production was 4% higher than in the same quarter a year ago.

[iii] Revised from negative working capital movements of $803 million. See Note 7 and Definition I.

DOWNSTREAM $ million Quarters Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 %1 Segment earnings2 1,806 1,116 2,580 -30 Of which: Identified items (Definition A) 119 (280) 91 Earnings excluding identified items2 1,687 1,396 2,489 -32 Of which: Oil Products 1,002 884 1,653 -39 Refining & Trading 62 96 715 -91 Marketing 940 788 938 - Chemicals 685 512 836 -18 Cash flow from operating activities 3,107 2,649 3,705 -16 Capital investment (Definition C) 1,369 2,208 1,046 +31 Refinery processing intake (thousand b/d) 2,637 2,589 2,630 - Oil products sales volumes (thousand b/d) 6,785 6,861 6,508 +4 Chemicals sales volumes (thousand tonnes) 4,514 4,688 4,546 -1 Q1 on Q1 change. Earnings are presented on a CCS basis (See Note 2).

First quarter identified items primarily reflected a gain on fair value accounting of commodity derivatives of $66 million, as well as a gain of $57 million related to deferred tax remeasurements in non-operated ventures, partly offset by impairments of $37 million.

Compared with the first quarter 2017, Downstream earnings excluding identified items reflected lower contributions from trading, adverse exchange rate effects, as well as weaker refining industry conditions.

Cash flow from operating activities reflected decreased earnings and included negative working capital movements of $29 million, compared with negative movements of $368 million[iv] in the same quarter a year ago.

Oil Products

Refining & Trading earnings excluding identified items reflected lower contributions from trading and weaker refining industry conditions, compared with the first quarter 2017. Earnings also decreased as a result of portfolio impacts.

Refinery availability decreased to 92% compared with 94% in the first quarter 2017, mainly due to additional planned maintenance.

Marketing earnings excluding identified items were at the same level as in the first quarter 2017.

Compared with the first quarter 2017, Oil Products sales volumes were higher due to increased trading volumes.

Chemicals

Chemicals earnings excluding identified items reflected less favourable industry conditions, higher operating expenses and adverse exchange rate effects.

Chemicals manufacturing plant availability increased to 94% from 93% in the first quarter 2017, mainly reflecting lower planned maintenance.

[iv] Revised from negative working capital movements of $221 million. See Note 7 and Definition I.

CORPORATE $ million Quarters Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 Segment earnings (227) (838) (410) Of which: Identified items (Definition A) 7 (553) (63) Earnings excluding identified items (234) (285) (347) Cash flow from operating activities 203 38 3

First quarter identified items mainly reflected a small tax credit related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on deferred tax positions related to financing of the Upstream business.

Compared with the first quarter 2017, Corporate earnings excluding identified items benefited from lower net interest expense, partly offset by lower currency exchange gains.

OUTLOOK FOR THE SECOND QUARTER 2018

Compared with the second quarter 2017, Integrated Gas production is expected to be 140 to 160 thousand boe/d higher. This is mainly due to lower maintenance. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be at a similar level.

Compared with the second quarter 2017, Upstream production is expected to be 230 to 260 thousand boe/d lower. This is mainly due to portfolio impacts, higher maintenance, lower production at NAM in the Netherlands and field decline more than offsetting project start-ups.

Refinery availability is expected to decrease in the second quarter 2018 compared with the same period a year ago as a result of higher maintenance.

Oil products sales volumes are expected to increase by some 70 thousand boe/d compared with the same period a year ago as a result of the separation of Motiva assets, partly offset by completed divestments.

Chemicals availability is expected to increase in the second quarter 2018 as a result of lower maintenance compared with the same period a year ago.

Corporate earnings excluding identified items are expected to be a net charge of $300 - 350 million in the second quarter and a net charge of around $1.4 - 1.6 billion for the full year 2018. This excludes the impact of currency exchange rate effects and interest rate movements.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME $ million Quarters Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 Revenue1 89,235 85,422 71,796 Share of profit of joint ventures and associates 1,039 1,034 1,198 Interest and other income 840 1,668 317 Total revenue and other income 91,114 88,124 73,311 Purchases 66,528 64,095 51,266 Production and manufacturing expenses 6,923 6,563 6,658 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 2,588 2,953 2,412 Research and development 208 260 212 Exploration 230 921 443 Depreciation, depletion and amortisation 5,334 5,796 7,838 Interest expense 936 984 1,112 Total expenditure 82,747 81,572 69,941 Income/(loss) before taxation 8,367 6,552 3,370 Taxation charge/(credit)2 2,336 2,615 (274) Income/(loss) for the period1 6,031 3,937 3,644 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 132 130 106 Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 5,899 3,807 3,538 Basic earnings per share ($)3 0.71 0.46 0.43 Diluted earnings per share ($)3 0.70 0.46 0.43 See Note 2 "Segment information". Fourth quarter 2017 included a charge of $2,014 million primarily related to a remeasurement of deferred tax positions following the US tax reform legislation. See Note 3 "Earnings per share".

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ million Quarters Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 Income/(loss) for the period 6,031 3,937 3,644 Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax: Items that may be reclassified to income in later periods: - Currency translation differences 464 355 1,222 - Unrealised gains/(losses) on securities1 - 258 129 - Debt instruments remeasurements1 (12) - - - Cash flow hedging gains/(losses) (68) (484) 88 - Deferred cost of hedging1 (93) - - - Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates 22 46 60 Total 313 175 1,499 Items that are not reclassified to income in later periods: - Retirement benefits remeasurements 1,282 (2,056) 1,753 - Equity instruments remeasurements1 (418) - - - Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates 1 - - Total 865 (2,056) 1,753 Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 1,178 (1,881) 3,252 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 7,209 2,056 6,896 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 93 133 116 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 7,116 1,923 6,780 See Note 1 "Basis of preparation" regarding IFRS 9 Financial Instruments. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET $ million Mar 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 24,312 24,180 Property, plant and equipment 226,328 226,380 Joint ventures and associates 28,852 27,927 Investments in securities 7,023 7,222 Deferred tax 13,247 13,791 Retirement benefits 3,256 2,799 Trade and other receivables 8,371 8,475 Derivative financial instruments1 1,284 919 312,673 311,693 Current assets Inventories 25,014 25,223 Trade and other receivables 45,071 44,565 Derivative financial instruments1 6,034 5,304 Cash and cash equivalents 21,927 20,312 98,046 95,404 Total assets 410,719 407,097 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Debt 73,630 73,870 Trade and other payables 3,131 3,447 Derivative financial instruments1 883 981 Deferred tax 13,131 13,007 Retirement benefits 12,319 13,247 Decommissioning and other provisions 24,723 24,966 127,817 129,518 Current liabilities Debt 14,392 11,795 Trade and other payables 49,405 51,410 Derivative financial instruments1 5,283 5,253 Taxes payable 8,657 7,250 Retirement benefits 454 594 Decommissioning and other provisions 3,398 3,465 81,589 79,767 Total liabilities 209,406 209,285 Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 197,331 194,356 Non-controlling interest 3,982 3,456 Total equity 201,313 197,812 Total liabilities and equity 410,719 407,097 See Note 6 "Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding finance lease liabilities".





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders $ million Share capital1 Shares

held in

trust Other reserves2 Retained earnings Total Non-

controlling

interest Total

equity At January 1, 2018 (as previously published) 696 (917) 16,932 177,645 194,356 3,456 197,812 Impact of IFRS 9 3 - - (138) 88 (50) - (50) At January 1, 2018 (as revised) 696 (917) 16,794 177,733 194,306 3,456 197,762 Comprehensive income/(loss)

for the period - - 1,217 5,899 7,116 93 7,209 Transfer from other comprehensive income - - (37) 37 - - - Dividends - - - (3,971) (3,971) (208) (4,179) Share-based compensation4 - (119) (238) 191 (166) - (166) Other changes in

non-controlling interest - - - 46 46 641 687 At March 31, 2018 696 (1,036) 17,736 179,935 197,331 3,982 201,313 At January 1, 2017 683 (901) 11,298 175,566 186,646 1,865 188,511 Comprehensive income/(loss)

for the period - - 3,242 3,538 6,780 116 6,896 Dividends - - - (3,903) (3,903) (31) (3,934) Scrip dividends 4 - (4) 1,249 1,249 - 1,249 Share-based compensation - 557 (510) (1) 46 - 46 Other changes in

non-controlling interest - - - (1) (1) (14) (15) At March 31, 2017 687 (344) 14,026 176,448 190,817 1,936 192,753 See Note 4 "Share capital". See Note 5 "Other reserves". See Note 1 "Basis of preparation". The amendments to IFRS 2 Share-based Payment became effective January 1, 2018. Following adoption of the amendments, components of share-based payments that were previously classified as cash-settled are now classified as equity-settled. This resulted in an increase of $172 million in the share plan reserve within other reserves and a net increase of $125 million in retained earnings.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS $ million Quarters Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 Income/(loss) for the period 6,031 3,937 3,644 Adjustment for: - Current tax 2,169 1,467 1,882 - Interest expense (net) 737 817 952 - Depreciation, depletion and amortisation 5,334 5,796 7,838 - Exploration well write-offs1 109 541 284 - Net (gains)/losses on sale and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses (607) (1,319) 70 - Share of (profit)/loss of joint ventures and associates (1,039) (1,034) (1,198) - Dividends received from joint ventures and associates 750 1,647 776 - (Increase)/decrease in inventories 281 (1,368) 266 - (Increase)/decrease in current receivables1 (683) (2,544) 721 - Increase/(decrease) in current payables1 (484) 2,040 (2,552) - Derivative financial instruments1 (763) (140) 49 - Deferred tax, retirement benefits, decommissioning and other provisions1 (51) 167 (2,143) - Other1 12 (367) 9 Tax paid (2,369) (2,365) (1,090) Cash flow from operating activities 9,427 7,275 9,508 Capital expenditure (4,789) (5,861) (4,306) Investments in joint ventures and associates (415) (202) (194) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses 747 2,866 122 Proceeds from sale of joint ventures and associates 21 221 1 Interest received 156 157 123 Other 31 2,154 (70) Cash flow from investing activities (4,249) (665) (4,324) Net increase/(decrease) in debt with maturity period

within three months 2,707 543 (290) Other debt: - New borrowings 241 120 364 - Repayments (1,390) (4,103) (1,322) Interest paid (889) (840) (850) Change in non-controlling interest 674 6 2 Cash dividends paid to: - Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders (3,971) (2,266) (2,654) - Non-controlling interest (124) (97) (31) Repurchases of shares - - - Shares held in trust: net sales/(purchases) and dividends received (894) (443) (60) Cash flow from financing activities (3,646) (7,080) (4,841) Currency translation differences relating to cash and

cash equivalents 83 83 122 Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,615 (387) 465 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 20,312 20,699 19,130 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 21,927 20,312 19,595

Prior period comparatives within Cash flow from operating activities have been revised to conform with current year presentation. Overall, the revisions do not have an impact on the previously published Cash flow from operating activities. See Note 7 "Change in presentation of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows".

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Basis of preparation

These unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements ("Interim Statements") of Royal Dutch Shell plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Shell") have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and as adopted by the European Union, and on the basis of the same accounting principles as those used in the Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 (pages 142 to 148) as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, except for the adoption of IFRS 9 Financial Instruments and IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers on January 1, 2018, and should be read in conjunction with that filing.

IFRS 9 sets out the requirements for recognising and measuring financial assets, financial liabilities and certain contracts to buy or sell non-financial items. Furthermore, the standard facilitates use of hedge accounting and also results in different income recognition upon the sale of certain investments in securities. The adoption of IFRS 9 resulted in a decrease of $83 million in equity at January 1, 2018, mainly representing the recognition of additional provisions for impairment of receivables under the expected loss model. In addition, changing the measurement basis from amortised cost to fair value for certain financial assets resulted in an increase of $33 million in equity at January 1, 2018. Furthermore, a reclassification within equity between other reserves and retained earnings, primarily representing deferred cost of hedging, was recognised.

IFRS 15 provides a single model of accounting for revenue arising from contracts with customers based on the identification and satisfaction of performance obligations, and revenue from contracts with customers that is distinguished from other sources. Shell has adopted IFRS 15 with effect from January 1, 2018, and has elected to apply the modified retrospective transition approach. Although IFRS 15 does not generally represent a change from Shell's current practice, the accounting for certain contracts, such as those with provisional pricing or take-or-pay arrangements, and underlifts and overlifts, has been identified as an area of change. However, these do not have a significant effect on Shell's accounting or disclosures, and therefore no transition adjustment is presented.

The financial information presented in the Interim Statements does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006 ("the Act"). Statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2017 were published in Shell's Annual Report and Form 20-F and a copy was delivered to the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales. The auditor's report on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.

2. Segment information

Segment earnings are presented on a current cost of supplies basis (CCS earnings), which is the earnings measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance. On this basis, the purchase price of volumes sold during the period is based on the current cost of supplies during the same period after making allowance for the tax effect. CCS earnings therefore exclude the effect of changes in the oil price on inventory carrying amounts. Sales between segments are based on prices generally equivalent to commercially available prices.

INFORMATION BY SEGMENT $ million Quarters Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 Third-party revenue Integrated Gas 10,721 8,205 8,419 Upstream 2,572 2,644 1,609 Downstream 75,926 74,561 61,752 Corporate 16 12 16 Total third-party revenue1 89,235 85,422 71,796 Inter-segment revenue Integrated Gas 1,088 1,199 805 Upstream 8,904 8,258 8,661 Downstream 794 1,281 726 Corporate - - - CCS earnings Integrated Gas 2,391 848 1,822 Upstream 1,854 2,050 (530) Downstream 1,806 1,116 2,580 Corporate (227) (838) (410) Total 5,824 3,176 3,462 First quarter 2018 includes $ 534 million of revenue from sources other than from contracts with customers. RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD to CCS EARNINGS $ million Quarters Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 5,899 3,807 3,538 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 132 130 106 Income/(loss) for the period 6,031 3,937 3,644 Current cost of supplies adjustment: Purchases (274) (1,022) (217) Taxation 67 287 60 Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates - (26) (25) Current cost of supplies adjustment1 (207) (761) (182) CCS earnings 5,824 3,176 3,462 of which: CCS earnings attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 5,703 3,082 3,381 CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 121 94 109 The adjustment attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders is a negative $196 million in the first quarter 2018 (Q4 2017: negative $725 million; Q1 2017: negative $157 million).

3. Earnings per share

EARNINGS PER SHARE Quarters Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders

($ million) 5,899 3,807 3,538 Weighted average number of shares used as the basis for determining: Basic earnings per share (million) 8,304.6 8,274.6 8,154.8 Diluted earnings per share (million) 8,377.2 8,354.5 8,222.9

4. Share capital

ISSUED AND FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.07 EACH1 Number of shares Nominal value ($ million) A B A B Total At January 1, 2018 4,597,136,050 3,745,486,731 387 309 696 At March 31, 2018 4,597,136,050 3,745,486,731 387 309 696 At January 1, 2017 4,428,903,813 3,745,486,731 374 309 683 Scrip dividends 47,791,678 - 4 - 4 At March 31, 2017 4,476,695,491 3,745,486,731 378 309 687 Share capital at March 31, 2018 also included 50,000 issued and fully paid sterling deferred shares of £1 each.

At Royal Dutch Shell plc's Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2017, the Board was authorised to allot ordinary shares in Royal Dutch Shell plc, and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert, any security into ordinary shares in Royal Dutch Shell plc, up to an aggregate nominal amount of €190 million (representing 2,714 million ordinary shares of €0.07 each), and to list such shares or rights on any stock exchange. This authority expires at the earlier of the close of business on August 23, 2018, and the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2018, unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by Royal Dutch Shell plc in a general meeting.

5. Other reserves

OTHER RESERVES $ million Merger

reserve Share premium reserve Capital redemption reserve Share plan reserve Accumulated other comprehensive income Total At January 1, 2018 (as previously published) 37,298 154 84 1,440 (22,044) 16,932 Impact of IFRS 9 - - - - (138) (138) At January 1, 2018 (as revised) 37,298 154 84 1,440 (22,182) 16,794 Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders - - - - 1,217 1,217 Transfer from other comprehensive income - - - - (37) (37) Share-based compensation - - - (238) - (238) At March 31, 2018 37,298 154 84 1,202 (21,002) 17,736 At January 1, 2017 37,311 154 84 1,644 (27,895) 11,298 Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders - - - - 3,242 3,242 Scrip dividends (4) - - - - (4) Share-based compensation - - - (510) - (510) At March 31, 2017 37,307 154 84 1,134 (24,653) 14,026

The merger reserve and share premium reserve were established as a consequence of Royal Dutch Shell plc becoming the single parent company of Royal Dutch Petroleum Company and The "Shell" Transport and Trading Company, p.l.c., now The Shell Transport and Trading Company Limited, in 2005. The merger reserve increased in 2016 following the issuance of shares for the acquisition of BG Group plc. The capital redemption reserve was established in connection with repurchases of shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc. The share plan reserve is in respect of equity-settled share-based compensation plans.

6. Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding finance lease liabilities

As disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2017, presented in the Annual Report and Form 20-F for that year, Shell is exposed to the risks of changes in fair value of its financial assets and liabilities. The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are defined as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Methods and assumptions used to estimate the fair values at March 31, 2018 are consistent with those used in the year ended December 31, 2017, and the carrying amounts of derivative financial instruments measured using predominantly unobservable inputs have not changed materially since that date.

With effect from 2018, current and non-current derivative assets and liabilities are no longer presented as part of "Trade and other receivables" and "Trade and other payables", but separately disclosed on the Balance Sheet to provide more insight.

The table below provides the comparison of the fair value with the carrying amount of debt excluding finance lease liabilities, disclosed in accordance with IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures.

DEBT EXCLUDING FINANCE LEASE LIABILITIES $ million Mar 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Carrying amount 73,350 70,140 Fair value1 76,581 74,650 Mainly determined from the prices quoted for these securities.

7. Change in presentation of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

With effect from 2018, the reconciliation from "Income for the period" to "Cash flow from operating activities" has been revised to provide more insight and improve correlation with the Balance Sheet and Statement of Income. "Cash flow from operating activities" itself remains unchanged.

Exploration well write-offs, previously presented under "Other", are shown separately. Changes in current and non-current derivative financial instruments, previously presented under "Decrease/(increase) in working capital" and "Other", are presented under a new line item "Derivative financial instruments". Changes in current retirement benefits and decommissioning provisions, previously included in "Increase/(decrease) in payables", are presented under "Deferred tax, retirement benefits, decommissioning and other provisions", together with changes in non-current balances. The impact of these changes is presented below.

$ million Quarters Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Full year 2017 Working capital movements (as previously published) (1,828) 2,258 (2,467) (1,121) (3,158) Impact of working capital definition changes on: - (Increase)/decrease in current receivables (1,087) (238) 1,018 (585) (892) - Increase/(decrease) in current payables 1,350 444 172 (166) 1,800 Working capital movements (as revised) (I) (1,565) 2,464 (1,277) (1,872) (2,250) Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements (as previously published) 11,336 9,027 10,049 8,396 38,808 Impact of working capital definition changes on: - Exploration well write-offs 284 25 47 541 897 - Derivative financial instruments 49 128 (1,076) (140) (1,039) - Deferred tax, retirement benefits, decommissioning and other provisions (104) (129) (161) 12 (382) - Other (492) (230) - 338 (384) Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements (as revised) (II) 11,073 8,821 8,859 9,147 37,900 Cash flow from operating activities (unchanged) (I + II) 9,508 11,285 7,582 7,275 35,650

DEFINITIONS

A. Identified items

Identified items comprise: divestment gains and losses, impairments, fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts, redundancy and restructuring, the impact of exchange rate movements on certain deferred tax balances, and other items. These items, either individually or collectively, can cause volatility to net income, in some cases driven by external factors, which may hinder the comparative understanding of Shell's financial results from period to period. The impact of identified items on Shell's CCS earnings is shown below.

IDENTIFIED ITEMS $ million Quarters Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 Identified items before tax - Divestment gains/(losses) 625 1,220 (70) - Impairments (417) (426) (2,444) - Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts 66 (652) 573 - Redundancy and restructuring 63 (135) (76) - Other 53 356 (89) Total identified items before tax 390 363 (2,106) Tax impact - Divestment gains/(losses) (10) 55 267 - Impairments 16 105 919 - Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (8) 111 (69) - Redundancy and restructuring (16) 28 31 - Impact of exchange rate movements on tax balances (45) (111) 535 - Other 54 (1,772) 22 Total tax impact (9) (1,584) 1,705 Identified items after tax - Divestment gains/(losses) 615 1,275 197 - Impairments (401) (321) (1,525) - Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts 58 (541) 504 - Redundancy and restructuring 47 (107) (45) - Impact of exchange rate movements on tax balances (45) (111) 535 - Other 107 (1,416) (67) Impact on CCS earnings 381 (1,221) (401) Of which: Integrated Gas (48) (788) 641 Upstream 303 400 (1,070) Downstream 119 (280) 91 Corporate 7 (553) (63) Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest - - (28) Impact on CCS earnings attributable to shareholders 381 (1,221) (373)

The categories above represent the nature of the items identified irrespective of whether the items relate to Shell subsidiaries or joint ventures and associates. The after-tax impact of identified items of joint ventures and associates is fully reported within "Share of profit of joint ventures and associates" on the Consolidated Statement of Income, and fully reported as "identified items before tax" in the table above. Identified items related to subsidiaries are consolidated and reported across appropriate lines of the Consolidated Statement of Income. Only pre-tax identified items reported by subsidiaries are taken into account in the calculation of "underlying operating expenses" (Definition G).

Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts: In the ordinary course of business, Shell enters into contracts to supply or purchase oil and gas products as well as power and environmental products. Derivative contracts are entered into for mitigation of resulting economic exposures (generally price exposure) and these derivative contracts are carried at period-end market price (fair value), with movements in fair value recognised in income for the period. Supply and purchase contracts entered into for operational purposes are, by contrast, recognised when the transaction occurs; furthermore, inventory is carried at historical cost or net realisable value, whichever is lower. As a consequence, accounting mismatches occur because: (a) the supply or purchase transaction is recognised in a different period, or (b) the inventory is measured on a different basis. In addition, certain contracts are, due to pricing or delivery conditions, deemed to contain embedded derivatives or written options and are also required to be carried at fair value even though they are entered into for operational purposes. The accounting impacts are reported as identified items.

Impacts of exchange rate movements on tax balances represent the impact on tax balances of exchange rate movements arising on (a) the conversion to dollars of the local currency tax base of non-monetary assets and liabilities, as well as losses (this primarily impacts the Integrated Gas and Upstream segments) and (b) the conversion of dollar-denominated inter-segment loans to local currency, leading to taxable exchange rate gains or losses (this primarily impacts the Corporate segment).

Other identified items represent other credits or charges Shell's management assesses should be excluded to provide additional insight, such as the impact arising from the US tax reform legislation and certain provisions for onerous contracts or litigation.

B. Basic CCS earnings per share

Basic CCS earnings per share is calculated as CCS earnings attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders (see Note 2), divided by the weighted average number of shares used as the basis for basic earnings per share (see Note 3).

C. Capital investment

Capital investment is a measure used to make decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance. It comprises capital expenditure, new investments in joint ventures and associates, exploration expense excluding well write-offs, new finance leases and investments in Integrated Gas, Upstream and Downstream equity securities, all of which on an accruals basis.

The reconciliation of "Capital expenditure" to "Capital investment" is as follows.

$ million Quarters Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 Capital expenditure 4,789 5,861 4,306 Investments in joint ventures and associates 415 202 194 Exploration expense, excluding exploration wells written off 122 380 157 Finance leases 182 330 41 Other1 (325) 5 22 Capital investment 5,183 6,778 4,720 Of which: Integrated Gas 1,311 1,043 805 Upstream 2,479 3,485 2,854 Downstream 1,369 2,208 1,046 Corporate 24 42 15 First quarter 2018 includes a payment of $380 million related to a payable position that formed part of the acquisition of Marathon Oil Canada Corporation in Canada in the second quarter 2017.

D. Divestments

Divestments is a measure used to monitor the progress of Shell's divestment programme. This measure comprises proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses, joint ventures and associates, and other Integrated Gas, Upstream and Downstream investments in equity securities, reported in "Cash flow from investing activities", adjusted onto an accruals basis and for any share consideration received or contingent consideration initially recognised upon the related divestment, as well as proceeds from the sale of interests in entities while retaining control (for example, proceeds from sale of interest in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.), which are included in "Change in non-controlling interest" within "Cash flow from financing activities".

In future periods, the proceeds from any disposal of shares received as divestment consideration, and proceeds from realisation of contingent consideration, will be included in "Cash flow from investing activities".

The reconciliation of "Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses" to "Divestments" is as follows.

$ million Quarters Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses 747 2,866 122 Proceeds from sale of joint ventures and associates 21 221 1 Share and contingent consideration1 - 217 - Proceeds from sale of interests in entities while retaining control 673 - - Other2 (153) 3,170 (94) Divestments 1,288 6,474 29 Of which: Integrated Gas 14 3,021 12 Upstream 574 3,254 17 Downstream 700 199 - Corporate - - - This is valued at the date of the related divestment, instead of when these shares are disposed of or the contingent consideration is realised. Fourth quarter 2017 includes proceeds of $2,635 million from the sale of shares in Woodside Petroleum Limited.

E. Return on average capital employed

Return on average capital employed (ROACE) measures the efficiency of Shell's utilisation of the capital that it employs. In this calculation, ROACE is defined as income for the current and previous three quarters, adjusted for after-tax interest expense, as a percentage of the average capital employed for the same period. Capital employed consists of total equity, current debt and non-current debt.

$ million Quarters Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 Income for current and previous three quarters 15,822 13,435 7,966 Interest expense after tax 2,645 2,995 3,268 Income before interest expense 18,467 16,430 11,234 Capital employed - opening 284,382 280,988 278,887 Capital employed - closing 289,335 283,477 284,382 Capital employed - average 286,859 282,233 281,635 ROACE 6.4% 5.8% 4.0%

Return on average capital employed on a CCS basis excluding identified items is defined as the sum of CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items for the current and previous three quarters, as a percentage of the average capital employed for the same period.

$ million Quarters Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 CCS earnings excluding identified items 17,332 15,764 9,386 Capital employed - average 286,859 282,233 281,635 ROACE on a CCS basis excluding identified items 6.0% 5.6% 3.3%

F. Gearing

Gearing is a key measure of Shell's capital structure and is defined as net debt as a percentage of total capital. With effect from 2018, the net debt calculation includes the fair value of derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign exchange and interest rate risks relating to debt, and associated collateral balances. Management believes this amendment is useful, because it reduces the volatility of net debt caused by fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates, and eliminates the potential impact of related collateral payments or receipts. Debt-related derivative financial instruments are a subset of the derivative financial instrument assets and liabilities presented on the Balance Sheet. Collateral balances are reported under "Trade and other receivables" or "Trade and other payables" as appropriate. Prior period comparatives have been revised to reflect the change in net debt calculation.

$ million Quarters Mar 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2017 Current debt 14,392 11,795 8,620 Non-current debt 73,630 73,870 83,009 Total debt1 88,022 85,665 91,629 Add: Debt-related derivative financial instruments: net liability/(asset) 2 42 591 3,892 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (21,927) (20,312) (19,595) Net debt 66,137 65,944 75,926 Add: Total equity 201,313 197,812 192,753 Total capital 267,450 263,756 268,679 Gearing3 24.7% 25.0% 28.3% Includes finance lease liabilities of $14,672 million at March 31, 2018, $15,524 million at December 31, 2017, and $14,704 million at March 31, 2017. There were no collateral balances in the quarters presented. Gearing as previously published at December 31, 2017, and at March 31, 2017, was 24.8% and 27.2% respectively. Gearing as previously published at December 31, 2016, was 28.0% (29.1% as per revised net debt calculation).

G. Operating expenses

Operating expenses is a measure of Shell's cost management performance, comprising the following items from the Consolidated Statement of Income: production and manufacturing expenses; selling, distribution and administrative expenses; and research and development expenses. Underlying operating expenses measures Shell's total operating expenses performance excluding identified items.

$ million Quarters Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 Production and manufacturing expenses 6,923 6,563 6,658 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 2,588 2,953 2,412 Research and development 208 260 212 Operating expenses 9,719 9,776 9,282 Less identified items: Redundancy and restructuring charges/(reversal) 67 (152) (73) Provisions/(reversal) - 215 (28) 67 63 (101) Underlying operating expenses 9,786 9,839 9,181

H. Free cash flow

Free cash flow is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities, including dividend payments, after investment in maintaining and growing our business. It is defined as the sum of "Cash flow from operating activities" and "Cash flow from investing activities" as shown on page 1.

I. Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements

Working capital movements are defined as the sum of the following items in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows: (i) (increase)/decrease in inventories, (ii) (increase)/decrease in current receivables, and (iii) increase/(decrease) in current payables.

Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements is a measure used by Shell to analyse its operating cash generation over time excluding the timing effects of changes in inventories and operating receivables and payables from period to period.

$ million Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 Cash flow from operating activities 9,427 7,275 9,508 - (Increase)/decrease in inventories 281 (1,368) 266 - (Increase)/decrease in current receivables1 (683) (2,544) 721 - Increase/(decrease) in current payables1 (484) 2,040 (2,552) (Increase)/decrease in working capital2 (886) (1,872) (1,565) Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements2 10,313 9,147 11,073 See Note 7 "Change in presentation of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows". As previously published, working capital increased by $1,121 million in the fourth quarter 2017, and by $1,828 million in the first quarter 2017. Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements, as previously published, was $8,396 million in the fourth quarter 2017, and $11,336 million in the first quarter 2017.

