Financière de Tubize SA: Approval of dividend

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV
Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels
Contact: Anne Sophie Pijcke, general manager, aspijcke@icloud.com (mailto:aspijcke@icloud.com)
Approval of dividend
25 April 2018
The general shareholders meeting of 25 April 2018 has approved the annual accounts as at 31 December 2017, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 0.54 per share.
The dividend will be payable as from 4 May 2018 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 13.
Ex-coupon 2 May 2018
Record date3 May 2018
Payment date 4 May 2018
