Financière de Tubize SA: Approval of dividend

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Approval of dividend

25 April 2018

The general shareholders meeting of 25 April 2018 has approved the annual accounts as at 31 December 2017, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 0.54 per share.

The dividend will be payable as from 4 May 2018 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 13.

Ex-coupon 2 May 2018

Record date3 May 2018

Payment date 4 May 2018

The board of directors

