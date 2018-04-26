Voluntary and conditional takeover bid on Vastned Retail Belgium NV: update

Prospectus and memorandum of response approved by the FSMA on 24 April 2018

Acceptance period runs from 2 May 2018 through 1 June 2018

Takeover bid with only one acceptance period, without the possibility of a voluntary reopening of the bid

Acceptance by at least 90% of the free float is necessary

Prospectus available online and via the counters of KBC Bank

Full press release:

Prospectus approved - Acceptance period starts 2 May 2018 (http://hugin.info/137399/R/2187466/845932.pdf)



