Kinnevik: Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2018

"Our priorities for 2018 are clear. With active ownership as a core pillar of our strategy, we will continue to drive value in our TMT assets, identify the companies we want to accelerate in our private portfolio, and increase our efforts to identify new investments in our focus markets, including the Nordics. Three months into the job as CEO of Kinnevik, I feel that we have already made very good progress in many areas."

Georgi Ganev, CEO of Kinnevik

KEY PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS

The proposed merger between Tele2 and Com Hem announced on 10 January is on track, and an updated shareholder remuneration and leverage policy for the combined company was announced in April

On 23 March, MTG announced its intention to split into Modern Times Group and Nordic Entertainment Group, creating two companies with clear business profiles, and with the ability to focus on their specific requirements and opportunities

On 11 April, Kinnevik announced an investment of USD 41m in Livongo, increasing the ownership to 8%

In April, Kinnevik agreed to invest SEK 80m for a 20% ownership stake in Budbee, the Swedish last-mile logistics company

FINANCIAL POSITION

Net Asset Value of SEK 93.3bn (SEK 339 per share), up SEK 2.7bn or 3% during the quarter, led by a SEK 1.6bn increase in Zalando and a SEK 0.7bn increase in Millicom

Unchanged net debt position of SEK 1.1bn at the end of the quarter

ORGANISATION

Georgi Ganev assumed the position as Kinnevik's CEO on 1 January

Andreas Bernström joined Kinnevik as Investment Director on 5 March

Lars-Åke Norling will join Kinnevik as Investment Director and sector head of TMT starting 1 September

Christoph Barchewitz left Kinnevik to join the portfolio company Global Fashion Group as Co-CEO

