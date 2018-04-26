Reputation.com, Inc.: Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com, the first and only complete Online Reputation Management (ORM) platform for the enterprise, today announced it is further accelerating its growth in Europe with new regional offices in Spain and Portugal.

Spain and Portugal are home to more than 12 million businesses, including world leaders in automotive, hospitality, retail and manufacturing. Spain has experienced 17 straight quarters of GDP growth, and Portugal's economy grew faster in 2017 than in any of the previous 17 years. With this business growth comes an increased need for online reputation management solutions, due to the expanded influence of sites like Google, Facebook, Trustpilot and others on consumer perception and buying decisions.

By having a presence in-country, Reputation.com can now better serve businesses in these high-growth regions and help them reach their customer acquisition, growth and retention objectives with a comprehensive ORM platform, professional services, and regional expertise. With its software as a service (SaaS) platform, the company already manages tens of millions of consumer reviews and interactions -- across hundreds of thousands of online points of presence -- for multinationals including Fortune Global 500 companies.

Reputation.com predicts the global online reputation market will triple in size by 2020, and is investing heavily in regional expansion to ensure customers have access to the best tools and service worldwide. Reputation.com itself is riding a wave of success in Europe, experiencing growth of over 175 percent in 2017 alone.

"In Spain and Portugal specifically, marketing and business operations are evolving rapidly, and consumers are engaging with brands and businesses in entirely new and transparent ways, thanks to digital technologies used in search, social media and reviews-focused websites," said Salvador Muñoz, Reputation.com Sales Director, Iberia. "Enterprises are no longer satisfied with one-off tools to monitor and manage online conversations in an isolated manner. They are now looking for partners and platforms to help them understand the customer experience from first online touch, through to sale and post-sale review."

In addition to offices in Europe, Reputation.com also has offices across North America and in India. The company will continue to expand globally to meet the growing demand for online reputation management technology and services. For more information on open positions in Spain, Portugal and around the world, please visit www.reputation.com/careers (http://www.reputation.com/careers).

About Reputation.com

Reputation.com, Inc., based in Silicon Valley, pioneered online reputation management (ORM) technology in 2006. With its SaaS platform, businesses across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific gain actionable insights that help them make operational improvements, improve online reputation and drive visits and revenue.

Reputation.com technology has managed tens of millions of consumer reviews and interactions across hundreds of thousands of online points of presence for global companies spanning 77 industry verticals, including healthcare, retail, automotive, restaurants and others.

Reputation.com is a World Economic Forum Global Growth Company and is funded by the same top-tier venture capital firms that backed Google, Facebook, Cisco and Microsoft. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com (http://www.reputation.com/).

Visit the Reputation.com blog: https://www.reputation.com/resources/blog/ (https://www.reputation.com/resources/blog/)

Follow Reputation.com on Twitter: https://twitter.com/reputation_com (https://twitter.com/reputation_com)

Follow Reputation.com on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reputation-com/ (https://www.linkedin.com/company/reputation-com/)

Follow Reputation.com on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reputation.com (https://www.facebook.com/reputation.com)

Press Contact

Katrina Cameron

10Fold for Reputation.com

+1-619-808-7078

Reputation@10Fold.com (mailto:Reputation@10Fold.com)