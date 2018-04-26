

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Dutch telecommunication firm Royal KPN NV (KPN, KKPNY.PK) Thursday reported that its net profit from continuing operations for the first quarter rose 35 percent to 98 million euros from 73 million euros last year.



While EBITDA for the period grew nearly 5 percent to 555 million euros, adjusted EBITDA increased 2.3 percent to 569 million euros, mainly driven by successful Simplification and digitalization of services.



Revenues from continuing operations for the first quarter slid 3.4 percent to 1.402 billion euros. The group said growth driven by bundled services in Consumer, and IT and Professional Services in Business, was offset by less international traffic in Wholesale, price pressure in mobile and less handset revenues.



Looking ahead to 2018, the Group expects adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to be in line with 2017. KPN also said it intends to pay a regular dividend per share of EUR 12 cents in respect of 2018.



