

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German airline Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported that its first-quarter net loss narrowed to 57 million euros from 68 million euros in the year-ago period. Loss per share for the quarter was 0.12 euro, compared to loss of 0.15 euro a year ago.



Operating profit or EBIT for the quarter grew 68.8 percent to 27 million euros from 16 million euros a year ago. Adjusted EBIT, a leading financial performance indicator of business success, was 26 million euros, compared to 25 million euros last year.



The company noted that adjusted EBIT margin improvements at the Group's Network Airlines and Lufthansa Cargo were largely offset by significant one-off costs at Eurowings from its growth in the context of the Air Berlin insolvency.



Total revenues for the quarter declined 0.7 percent to 7.64 billion euros from 7.69 billion euros in the year-ago period. The slight decline in revenue was due to the first-time implementation of the new IFRS 15 accounting standard. Without this, first-quarter revenues would have increased by 4.5 per cent.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Lufthansa affirmed its outlook for adjusted EBIT to be slightly below previous year's record level. The company also affirmed its outlook for a reduction in unit costs excluding fuel and currency factors by 1 to 2 per cent and a stable development of unit revenues excluding currency factors.



However, Lufthansa now expects an organic capacity growth of some 6 per cent for 2018, compared to its earlier outlook in March for organic capacity to increase by some seven percent.



Due to this one-percentage-point reduction in capacity growth and a weakening of the U.S. dollar, the guidance for fuel costs has been lowered by 100 million euros. Annual fuel costs are now expected to increase by 600 million euros in 2018 to 5.8 billion euros.



