

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron SE (AIXG), a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, reported Thursday that its first-quarter net profit was 12.3 million euros or 0.11 euro per share, compared to loss of 13.5 million euros or 0.12 euros per share last year.



The company said its profit was significantly influenced by the positive effects of the sale of the ALD/CVD product line in the amount of 23.9 million euros.



Revenues climbed 16 percent to 62.4 million euros from 53.6 million euros a year ago.



Order intake including spare parts and service improved 27 percent to 78.6 million euros from 61.9 million euros a year ago.



Equipment order backlog increased 31 percent from last year to 114.9 million euros.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, the company confirmed its 2018 full year guidance given in February 2018 whereby both revenues and EBIT are expected to be close to the upper end of the guidance due to the positive course of business.



For fiscal year 2018, the Management expects revenues and order intake to range between 230 million euros and 260 million euros. The gross margin is expected to be between 35% and 40% and EBIT to come in at 5% to 10% of revenues.



