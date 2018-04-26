UPM Paper ENA to be renamed UPM Communication Papers

(UPM, Helsinki, 26 April 2018 at 09:15 EET) - UPM Paper Europe and North America (ENA) business area will be renamed UPM Communication Papers as of 26 April 2018. The new name underlines the industry focus and global reach of the business area. It further highlights UPM's long-term commitment to sustaining its global graphic paper business, building on the view that paper will continue to be an important part of the media mix in the publishing industries and business communication.

UPM Communication Papers is a world leading producer of graphic papers, offering an extensive product range for advertising and publishing as well as home and office uses. We serve our customers through a global sales network providing quality papers, strong services and an integrated supply chain. Our papers are produced in 15 paper mills in Austria, Finland, France, Germany, the UK and the USA.

"Along with changes in the print communication value chain, UPM Communication Papers has been exposed to a steady market decline for graphic papers over the past years. Throughout the years we maintained a broad portfolio of sustainable products, strong local sales presence and competent customer service. We are confident this will be the foundation for UPM Communication Papers to make a strong contribution to UPM's overall success also in the future. Our new name underlines this future orientation and is a promise to our customers and employees alike," says Winfried Schaur, Executive Vice President of UPM Communication Papers.

For more information, please contact:

Martin Ledwon, Vice President, Stakeholder Relations, UPM Communication Papers,

tel. +49 151 655 30 902

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9.00-16.00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com (mailto:media@upm.com)

About UPM Communication Papers

UPM Communication Papers is the world's leading producer of graphic papers, offering an extensive product range for advertising and publishing as well as home and office uses. The high performing papers and service concepts of UPM add value to our customers' businesses, while actively fulfilling demanding environmental and social responsibility criteria. With headquarters in Germany, UPM Communication Papers employs approximately 8,000 people. More about UPM Communication Papers and its products at www.upmpaper.com (http://www.upmpaper.com)

Follow UPM Communication Papers on Twitter (https://twitter.com/UPM_Papers)

UPM

UPM leads the forest-based bioindustry into a sustainable, innovation-driven and exciting future across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. UPM provides sustainable and safe solutions to the growing global consumption. Products are made of renewable and recyclable materials. The group employs around 19,100 people worldwide and its annual sales are approximately EUR 10 billion. UPM shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. UPM - The Biofore Company - www.upm.com (http://www.upm.com)

Follow UPM on Twitter (https://twitter.com/UPMGlobal) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/upm-kymmene) | Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/UPMGlobal) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/upmdotcom) | Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/upmbiofore/) | upmbiofore.com (https://www.upmbiofore.com/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: UPM via Globenewswire

