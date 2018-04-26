

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Fielmann (FLMNF.PK) reported first-quarter pre-tax profit of 61.4 million euros compared to 60.6 million euros, prior year, and the net income for the quarter amounted to 43.3 million euros compared to 42.1 million euros, last year. Earnings per share were 0.50 euros compared to 0.49 euros.



First-quarter external sales incl. VAT and changes in inventories reached 401.7 million euros compared to 402.9 million euros, last year. Consolidated sales for the first quarter grew to 349.9 million euros from 341.9 million euros.



After an extremely mild January, footfall dropped sharply in the months of February and March due to adverse weather conditions and a serious wave of influenza. Against this background, the units sold in the first three months amounts to 1.92 million glasses compared to 1.95 million glasses, prior year.



The Supervisory Board and Management Board of Fielmann AG will recommend to the Annual General Meeting on 12 July 2018 to pay a dividend of 1.85 euros per share.



