Tobii AB Interim Report Q1 2018

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii AB today reported its results for the first quarter 2018.

Comment by Tobii's CEO Henrik Eskilsson:

"We had a very favorable start to the new year across the board. Sales growth was exceptional for Tobii Pro and the behavioral research segment. For Tobii Dynavox, sales development was positive now that sales are taking off for the products launched in 2017. Most notable in Tobii Tech was the very strong momentum in VR."

First quarter 2018

The Group's net sales increased to SEK 294 million (259), compared with the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted for currency effects, the increase was 21%.

Gross margin was 70% (71%).

The Group's operating loss amounted to SEK -37 million (-58). Tobii Dynavox contributed SEK 14 million (17) and Tobii Pro SEK 15 million (0) to earnings, while investments in Tobii Tech had a negative impact of SEK -66 million (-76) on the Group's operating result.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.33 (-0.57).

Tobii Dynavox increased sales by 4%, adjusted for currency effects, as a result of strong sales performance for the new touchscreen products launched in 2017.

Tobii Pro showed good profitability and record growth of 66%, adjusted for currency effects, reflecting strong sales performance in all regions.

Tobii Tech further strengthened its position within VR. Among other things, Tobii and Qualcomm, a world-leading provider of processing platforms for smartphones and mobile VR headsets, announced that they have worked to integrate Tobiis eye-tracking technology into Qualcomm's reference design for VR headsets.

Conference call

Today at 3:00 p.m. CET, Tobii will host a conference call with web cast presentation for media, analyst and investors. Please find dial-in details on Tobii's website under Interim Report Q1 2018.

This information is information that Tobii AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on April 26, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

