First quarter 2018 results: SCOR delivers strong operating results and records a net income of EUR 166 million, up 18.6%

SCOR delivers strong operating results

and records a net income of EUR 166 million, up 18.6%

SCOR delivers a strong start to 2018 by combining profitable franchise expansion, robust earnings and a strong solvency position.



Gross written premiums reach EUR 3,771 million, up 10.2% at constant exchange rates (up 0.9% at current exchange rates), resulting from growth in both Life (up 14.7% at constant exchange rates), and P&C (up 3.9% at constant exchange rates).



Strong technical results , with a superior 91.8% P&C net combined ratio, a 6.8% Life technical margin impacted by portfolio mix and foreign exchange rates, and a return on invested assets of 2.3%.



Group net income reaches EUR 166 million in Q1 2018, an increase of 18.6% compared to net income of EUR 140 million in Q1 2017. The annualized return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.2% or 1,049 bps above the risk-free rate [1] .



Strong estimated solvency ratio of 222% at March 31, 2018, marginally above the optimal range of 185% - 220% defined in the "Vision in Action" [2] plan following robust capital generation and a favorable interest rate environment.



Net operating cash flows stand at EUR 123 million in the first quarter of 2018, which should normalize to EUR 200 million per quarter, mainly impacted by payments from Q3 2017 cat events, while Life benefits from strong technical cash flow. Cash flow from financing activities principally reflects the successful issuance of a USD 625 million subordinated Tier 1 ("RT1") debt [3] .



SCOR's financial leverage stands at 30.1% at March 31, 2018, temporarily above the range indicated in "Vision in Action". The adjusted financial leverage ratio would be 26.2% when allowing for the intended calls of the two debts callable in June and November 2018.



Shareholders' equity stands at EUR 6,177 million at March 31, 2018, compared to EUR 6,225 million at December 31, 2017. This translates into a book value per share of EUR 32.49 at March 31, 2018, compared to EUR 33.01 at December 31, 2017.



SCOR will propose an attractive 2017 dividend per share of EUR 1.65 [4] at the Annual General Meeting.



The recent U.S. tax reform has required SCOR to implement certain changes to its operational structure. No accounting charge stemming from the U.S. tax reform is being accounted for in Q1 2018. The total non-recurring tax expense for the target operational structure is expected to be in the lower half of the USD 0 - 350 million range that was communicated in SCOR's full-year 2017 disclosure[5]. The Group expects a limited impact on the solvency ratio. SCOR anticipates booking an accounting charge in Q2 2018 and the Group expects the implementation to be substantially completed by H2 2018.

SCOR Group Q1 2018 key financial details:

In EUR millions (rounded, at current exchange rates) Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Variation Gross written premiums 3,771 3,739 +0.9% Group cost ratio 5.0% 5.1% -0.1 pts Annualized ROE 11.2% 8.6% +2.6 pts Net income* 166 140 +18.6% Shareholders' equity 6,177 6,840 -9.7%

(*) Consolidated net income, Group share.

Denis Kessler, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments:"SCOR is off to a strong start for 2018: successful P&C renewals, the continued expansion of the Life business in key markets, notably Asia-Pacific, and a well-received debt issuance. The Group holds firmly to its "Vision in Action" plan and is on track to deliver on its targets. The Group continues to pursue its attractive shareholder remuneration policy, with a dividend of EUR 1.65 per share that has been submitted for approval at the Annual General Meeting. SCOR is strategically positioned for growth across its businesses and in targeted geographies."

In the first quarter of 2018, SCOR Global P&C delivers strong technical profitability with a net combined ratio of 91.8%

SCOR Global P&C gross written premiums stand at EUR 1,480 million, up 3.9% at constant exchange rates compared to the same period last year (-5.0% at current exchange rates). The growth comes from P&C treaties in the U.S. and SCOR Business Solutions.

SCOR Global P&C key figures:

In EUR millions (rounded, at current exchange rates) Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Variation Gross written premiums 1,480 1,558 -5.0% Combined ratio 91.8% 94.5% -2.7 pts

In line with the January renewals communication, the growth for the full-year 2018, at constant exchange rates, is expected to be within the 3% - 8% range assumed in "Vision in Action"[6].

The excellent net combined ratio of 91.8% is driven by:

A very robust net attritional and commission ratio, resulting from low man-made activity, of 80.3% [7] , 1 point below the 86.7% of Q1 2017 once 2017 is normalized for the 5.4% impact of Ogden net of reserve releases [8] ;

Nat cat net losses of 4.1% mainly due to the European windstorm Friederike and an earthquake in Papua New Guinea;

Expense ratio of 7.4% that reflects the increasing weight of insurance business and the extended perimeter of retrocession.

The Q1 2018 normalized net combined ratio stands at 93.7%[9], below the 95% - 96% assumption of "Vision in Action".

At the April 1, 2018, renewals, SCOR Global P&C grew gross written premiums by 13.5% at constant exchange rates to EUR 505 million, while improving risk adjusted pricing by 2.9% and maintaining stable terms and conditions. Growth was achieved in both Treaty (especially in India and the U.S.) and in Specialty Treaties (including in Agriculture, Credit and Surety and U.S. Cat). Overall, these renewals position SCOR Global P&C growth in line with "Vision in Action" assumptions.

SCOR Global Life records strong profitable growth in the first quarter of 2018, further expanding the franchise in Asia-Pacific

SCOR Global Life records strong growth in Q1 2018 with gross written premiums standing at EUR 2,291 million, up 14.7% at constant exchange rates compared to Q1 2017 (+5.0% at current exchange rates), notably driven by the Asia-Pacific region and Financial Solutions.

SCOR Global Life key figures:

In EUR millions (rounded, at current exchange rates) Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Variation Gross written premiums 2,291 2,181 +5.0% Life technical margin 6.8% 7.2% -0.4 pts

Full-year 2018 premium growth is expected to normalize, in line with the "Vision in Action" annual premium growth assumptions[10].

The net technical result increases strongly to EUR 162 million, up 10.3% at constant exchange rates compared to Q1 2017.

The technical margin stands at 6.8% in Q1 2018 (7.0% at constant exchange rates), in line with "Vision in Action" assumptions, and is driven by performance of the in-force portfolio in line with expectations, and profitability of new business in line with the Group's ROE target.

The integration of MutRé has been successfully completed. This results in a badwill of EUR 26 million under PGAAP Accounting, and gross written premiums of EUR 33 million, or 1.5% of growth, with technical margins in line with "Vision in Action".

SCOR Global Investments delivers a return on invested assets of 2.3% in the first quarter of 2018

SCOR Global Investments continues to position its investment portfolio in line with the "Vision in Action" target asset allocation:

Liquidity at 5% (stable vs. Q4 2017);

Corporate bonds at 47% (+1 pt vs. Q4 2017);

Fixed income portfolio of very high quality, with an average rating of A+, and stable duration at 4.6 years[11].

SCOR Global Investments key figures:

In EUR millions (rounded, at current exchange rates) Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Variation Total investments 27,563 27,884 -1.2% of which total invested assets 18,862 19,373 -2.6% of which total funds withheld by cedants and other deposits 8,701 8,511 +2.2% Return on investments* 2.0% 2.3% -0.3 pts Return on invested assets** 2.3% 2.6% -0.3 pts

(*) Annualized, including interest on deposits (i.e. interest on funds withheld).

(**) Annualized, excluding interest on deposits (i.e. interest on funds withheld).

The investment portfolio remains liquid, with financial cash flows[12] of EUR 5.4 billion expected over the next 24 months, which is optimal in a period of rising interest rates.

Investment income on invested assets stands at EUR 108 million in Q1 2018, generating a return on invested assets of 2.3%.

The reinvestment yield stands at 2.7% at the end of Q1 2018[13].

Under current market conditions, SCOR Global Investments expects the annualized return on invested assets to be in the upper part of the "Vision in Action" 2.5% - 3.2% range for FY2018 and over the entire strategic plan.

Regarding its ESG investment policy, SCOR reaffirms its commitment to helping manage climate risk. SCOR is expanding its coal divestment strategy based on the Global Coal Exit List (GCEL). SCOR currently holds no investments in the GCEL top 120 plant developers and has pledged to make no future investments in these companies

APPENDIX

1 - P&L key figures Q1 2018 (in EUR millions, at current exchange rates)

Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Variation Gross written premiums 3,771 3,739 +0.9% P&C gross written premiums 1,480 1,558 -5.0% Life gross written premiums 2,291 2,181 +5.0% Investment income 134 151 -11.2% Operating results 242 206 +17.5% Net income1 166 140 +18.6% Earnings per share (EUR) 0.88 0.75 +17.1% Operating cash flow 123 22 +459.1%

1: Consolidated net income, Group share.

2 - P&L key ratios Q1 2018

Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Variation Return on investments 1 2.0% 2.3% -0.3 pts Return on invested assets 1,2 2.3% 2.6% -0.3 pts P&C net combined ratio 3 91.8% 94.5% -2.7 pts Life technical margin 4 6.8% 7.2% -0.4 pts Group cost ratio 5 5.0% 5.1% -0.1 pts Return on equity (ROE) 11.2% 8.6% +2.6 pts

1: Annualized; 2: Excluding funds withheld by cedants; 3: The combined ratio is the sum of the total claims, the total commissions and the total P&C management expenses, divided by the net earned premiums of SCOR Global P&C; 4: The technical margin for SCOR Global Life is the technical result divided by the net earned premiums of SCOR Global Life; 5: The cost ratio is the total management expenses divided by the gross written premiums.

3 - Balance sheet key figures as on March 31, 2018 (in EUR millions, at current exchange rates)

As on March 31, 2018 As on December 31, 2017 Variation Total investments 1,2 27,563 27,081 +1.8% Technical reserves (gross) 29,215 29,006 +0.7% Shareholders' equity 6,177 6,225 -0.8% Book value per share (EUR) 32.49 33.01 -1.6% Financial leverage ratio 30.1% 4 25.7% +4.4 pts Total liquidity 3 1,210 1,009 +19.9%

1: Total investment portfolio includes both invested assets and funds withheld by cedants and other deposits, accrued interest, cat bonds, mortality bonds and FX derivatives; 2: Excluding 3rd party net insurance business investments; 3:Includes cash and cash equivalents. 4: The adjusted financial leverage ratio would be 26.2% when allowing for the intended calls of the two debts callable in June and November 2018.

4 - "Vision in Action" targets

Targets Profitability ROE greater than or equal to 800 bps above 5-year risk-free rate1, over the cycle Solvency Solvency ratio in the optimal 185% - 220% range

1Based on a 5-year rolling average of 5-year risk-free rates.

5 - "Vision in Action" assumptions

Assumptions P&C Gross written premium growth 3% p.a. - 8% p.a. Combined ratio ~95% - 96% Life Gross written premium growth 5% p.a. - 6% p.a. Technical margin 6.8% - 7.0% Investments Return on invested assets 2.5% - 3.2% Group Gross written premium growth ~4% p.a. - 7% p.a. Cost ratio 4.9% - 5.1% Tax rate 22% - 24%

[1] Based on a 5-year rolling average of 5-year risk-free rates over the cycle. [2] See page Appendix for "Vision in Action" targets. [3] See Press Release distributed on March 6, 2018. [4] 2017 Dividend subject to approval of the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting on April 26. [5] See Press Release distributed on February 22, 2018 [6] See Appendix for "Vision in Action" targets. [7] The commission ratio includes a one off 1% impact of sliding scale commissions, which are a feature of some specific large contracts in China. This impact offsets reduced loss ratios. [8] Q1 2017 was negatively impacted by 8.9% of the change in Ogden rate partly balanced by 3.5% of reserves releases. [9] See Appendix E of the Q1 2018 Earnings Presentation for detailed calculation of the net combined ratio. [10] See Appendix for "Vision in Action" targets. [11] 5.0-year duration on invested assets (vs. 5.0 years in Q4 2017). [12] Investable cash includes current cash balances and future coupons and redemptions. [13] Corresponds to marginal reinvestment yields based on Q1 2018 asset allocation of asset yielding classes (i.e., fixed income, loans and real estate), according to current reinvestment duration assumptions and spreads. Yield curves as of March 31, 2018.

