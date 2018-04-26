Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), an alternative asset management and investment group, today announced it has entered into exclusive negotiations, for a minority stake acquisition, with Nexteam Group, a major supplier in the machining of complex parts and hard metals for the aerospace industry.

The acquisition of this minority stake alongside the management team aims at supporting the future development of Nexteam Group.

Nexteam Group, which has operations in France, Poland, and Romania, is a French company specialising in precision engineering and the machining of hard metals for the aviation, aerospace, and defence sectors. Nexteam Group employs over 850 people, and generates annual revenues of c. €150 million. Its products are manufactured in six facilities in France, one facility in Poland, and one facility in Romania.

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment Group which manages €13.8bn of assets with shareholders' equity of €2.5bn (as at December 31st, 2017). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 200 staff in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

