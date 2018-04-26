Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Laboratory Animals and Supplies Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the pharma and healthcare industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of laboratory animals and supplies and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The increasing need for preclinical trials for providing drug safety evidence is driving the growth of laboratory animals and supplies market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "Also, APAC accounts for the largest share in the global market due to the rising investments by biopharmaceutical companies in R&D activities," added Anil.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Laboratory Animals and Supplies Market:

Rise in strategic partnerships

Focus on developing nutrition for zebrafish

Increasing use of CRISPR technology

Rise in strategic partnerships

In the global laboratory animals and supplies category, CROs, biopharmaceutical companies, and academic research institutes are engaging in strategic partnerships. This will further lead to the production of advanced animal models.

Focus on developing nutrition for zebrafish

In recent years, zebrafish have been found to be a suitable animal model for research activities, owing to its genetic resemblance to humans. The development of appropriate nutrition will result in successful rearing for research purposes.

Increasing use of CRISPR technology

CRISPR is a genetic modeling technique which allows faster DNA modification and facilitates natural repair of cells. This technique also helps in faster and precise production of transgenic mice.

