

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) reported Thursday that its first-quarter income attributable to shareholders climbed 67 percent to $ 5.90 billion from last year's $3.54 billion.



Basic earnings per share grew 65 percent to $0.71.



On current cost of supplies or CCS basis, earnings attributable to shareholders were $5.70 billion, up 69 percent from $3.38 billion a year ago. Basic CCS earnings per share climbed 68 percent to $0.69.



CCS attributable earnings excluding items were $5.32 billion or $0.64 per share, compared to $3.75 billion or $0.46 per share a year ago.



The results were mainly driven by higher contributions from Integrated Gas and Upstream, partly offset by lower earnings in Downstream.



Total revenue and other income climbed to $91.11 billion from prior year's $73.31 billion.



Total production available for sale was 3.84 million boe/d, up 2 percent. Global liquids realised price climbed 25 percent to $60.66 per barrel.



Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said, 'Shell's strong earnings this quarter were underpinned by higher oil and gas prices, the continued growth and very good performance of our Integrated Gas business, and improved profitability in our Upstream business. Less favourable refining market conditions and lower contributions from trading impacted the earnings of our Downstream business.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX