Copenhagen, April 26th, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) informs that trading in the Happy Helper share (HAPPY) commences today on Nasdaq First North* in Denmark. The Happy Helper share belongs to the ICB sector 5000 - Consumer Services and is the fourth company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen's markets** this year and the 26th company on Nasdaq Nordic's markets in 2018.



Happy Helper is a Danish startup that has developed a platform where people can either offer their labor for cleaning or book cleaning services. The purpose is to make everyday living easier for buyers of cleaning services while ensuring easy, transparent and safe access to work tasks for cleaning service providers. With the IPO Happy Helper aims at growth and expansion and expects to use the revenue in the company's growth strategy for increased marketing and platform development.



CEO of Happy Helper Frederik Dennis Forchhammer said: "With the raised capital we are solidly prepared to continue Happy Helper's continued growth as a listed company on Nasdaq First North in Copenhagen. It is a new chapter starting today for our employees and for the new shareholders, whom we look forward to include in the growth that Happy Helper is on track to pursue. To the new shareholders, we would like to thank you for your confidence and bid you welcome. We will work purposefully to live up to both your and our own expectations for the future."



"We are happy and proud to welcome Happy Helper to Nasdaq First North," said Adam Kostyál, Senior Vice President and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Happy Helper's IPO leads the way for other platform startups, who on top of raising capital will benefit from the increased visibility that a Nasdaq listing provides to listed companies. With the 26th listing in four months, Nasdaq offers an attractive fundraising platform for European growth companies."



Happy Helper A/S has appointed Tofte & Company ApS as its Certified Adviser.



*First North is the brand name for the MTFs operated by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB respectively.



**Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq OMX Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq OMX Iceland hf., Nasdaq OMX Riga, AS, Nasdaq OMX Stockholm AB, Nasdaq OMX Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq OMX Vilnius, Nasdaq OMX Clearing AB, Nasdaq OMX Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



About Nasdaq First North



Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic. It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



