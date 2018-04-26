

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L) issued a trading update for the period since 1 January 2018. The Group said its trading in the period has been in line with expectations. Activity in the large commercial aircraft sector continued to be positive, partially offset, as anticipated, by the decrease in military. Trading in the Flexonics Division benefited from growth in the truck, off-highway and upstream oil and gas markets, partially offset, as expected, by the decrease in passenger vehicles. Downstream oil and gas remained flat.



The Group said the order books across most of its businesses remain strong and it expects to see improved performance in both divisions consistent with the position set out in the announcement of 26 February 2018. Overall, at current exchange rates, the Board expects good progress to be made in 2018 with performance slightly weighted to the second half.



