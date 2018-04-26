

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey Plc.(TW.L) said that it remains on track to meet its expectations for the year, but expect completions for 2018 to be more second half weighted than 2017. Build cost inflation is anticipated to be at similar levels to 2017, at around 3-4%, as previously indicated.



The company expects to end the year with a net cash position broadly similar to year end 2017, and after the payment of 500 million pounds dividends, subject to approval, to shareholders.



Subject to shareholder approval at today's AGM, the company will be paying a final ordinary dividend of 2.44 pence per share on 18 May 2018 , giving a total ordinary dividend for the year of 4.74 pence per share.



As previously announced in August 2017, the company will also be paying a special cash dividend of 10.4 pence per share on 13 July 2018, subject to shareholder approval today.



Taylor Wimpey said it remains focused on progressing its sites through the planning system to enable the company to open all sites with implementable planning as efficiently as possible. It is currently operating from 278 outlets, excluding joint ventures.



In U.K., Solid consumer demand continues to drive a healthy sales rate against a very strong comparator. Average private sales for the year to date were 0.85 per outlet per week (2017 equivalent period: 0.93) in line with expectations. Cancellation rates remained low at 13%, compared to 10% lastyear.



In U.K., As at 22 April 2018, total order book value stood at about 2.155 billion pounds, compared to 2.210 billion pounds at 16-week in 2017. This represented 9,050 homes (2017 week 16: 9,219 homes), excluding legal completions to date.



The company said it is holding its Annual General Meeting at 11:00 today in London, where comments will be made regarding current trading, financial performance and outlook for the financial year.



